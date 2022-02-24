Hunter Schafer says Jules' special Euphoria episode helped her get through "the worst depression"

24 February 2022, 21:51

By Katie Louise Smith

"When I say that episode really became a lifeline, I mean it."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer is opening up about Jules' bridge episode and what it meant to her to co-create.

Ahead of season 2, Hunter joined forces with Euphoria creator and director Sam Levinson to co-write a special episode all about Jules. 'Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob' centres on Jules in a therapy session, where she discusses and reflects on everything from mental health, body image, femininity and being trans, to her childhood and her relationships with Rue, "Tyler", and her mother.

The whole episode is powerful, impactful and emotional, allowing viewers to learn more about Jules' character on a much more intimate level – and Hunter received rave reviews for her stunning performance.

Now, in an interview with i-D, Hunter has opened up about that episode and how working on it became a "lifeline" to her in the midst of "the worst depression" she's ever experienced.

Hunter Schafer opens up about how Jules&squot; episode was a "lifeline"
Hunter Schafer opens up about how Jules' episode was a "lifeline". Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, HBO

Speaking about Jules' centric special episode, Hunter said: “I feel like it really just gave us room to go deeper into her mind and her subconscious and her headspace.”

She then added that the episode arrived at the right time, as she herself was trying to work through a tough time: “I was in a very fucking raw place, you know, it was the summer of 2020. Probably coming out of the worst depression I’ve ever had, and needing somewhere to put all of that energy."

"When I say that episode really became a lifeline, I mean it," Hunter added.

Continuing on with her thoughts about the topics that she and Sam included in the episode, Hunter said: "This is a really good opportunity to put some shit on TV that has not been on TV as far as like, what's actually going on in young trans people's heads beyond, 'Oh, I'm scared what people are gonna think because I'm trans.' Like, real, spiritual, philosophical… Who am I? What does this all mean?'"

Read more about Euphoria here:

WATCH: Jimbo drags Pangina for "shady" elimination on Drag Race UK vs The World

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Pangina Heals Drag Race UK vs The World

Pangina Heals defends Jimbo elimination and Blu Hydrangea following Drag Race UK controversy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Euphoria's Marsha actress Paula Marshall addresses the mystery of Nate's missing younger brother

Euphoria's Marsha actress addresses the mystery of Nate's missing younger brother
Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says it took “bravery” growing up trans in a conservative state

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says it took "bravery" growing up trans in a conservative state
Euphoria extra exposes "miserable" filming experience which included 16-hour days

Euphoria extra exposes "miserable" filming experience which included 16-hour days
Chloe Cherry says Euphoria portrays teen sex in a "real" way

Chloe Cherry says Euphoria portrays teen sex in a "real" way

Trending on PopBuzz

You've been pronouncing Lindsay Lohan's name wrong your entire life.

You've been pronouncing Lindsay Lohan's name wrong your entire life

Celeb

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson reunite for the first time since 2020.

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson publicly reunite for the first time since 2020

YouTubers

TikToker Jessica shares heartfelt care package from Jenna and Julien

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita send care package to fan with terminal cancer

YouTubers

Addison Rae lands second big movie role in Fashionista.

Addison Rae lands second big movie role in Fashionista

News

Chloe Cherry says she filmed her Euphoria porn parody after being cast in the show

Chloe Cherry says she filmed her Euphoria porn parody after being cast in the show

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale