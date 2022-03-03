Hunter Schafer begged Sam Levinson to change Jules' hair in Euphoria season 2

3 March 2022, 12:52

By Sam Prance

"I ended up just begging Sam over and over again to work in a haircut for Jules."

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer has opened up about why she "begged" showrunner Sam Levinson to cut Jules' hair in season 2.

Ever since the first episode of Euphoria aired in 2019, fans have been obsessed with the show's aesthetic. All the characters in the show have incredible style and they often inspire real-life trends. In Euphoria season 1, Jules was best known for her long bleach blonde hair with pink and purple ends. Meanwhile, in season 2 Jules switched it for a sleek, natural bob.

Now, Hunter has let slip that her season 1 haircut was ruining her hair so she asked Sam Levinson repeatedly for a haircut.

Hunter Schafer begged Sam Levinson to change Jules' hair in Euphoria season 2
Hunter Schafer begged Sam Levinson to change Jules' hair in Euphoria season 2. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Jules' hairstyle, Hunter explained: "I've been wanting to cut my hair for a long time, even before season 1 probably. I was a model at the time, and the agencies have first say over what you do with your look. So I hadn't really had the opportunity to change it when I was a model."

Hunter then continued: "And then of course, for continuity sake, I couldn't change it once I was on Euphoria. So it had to be something that we would've had to work into the story somehow, and so that's why I ended up just begging Sam over and over again to work in a haircut for Jules."

She ended by saying: "Just because I've had that hair for so long and I was ready for something new. Also, my hair was fried from being bleached so much, so I just wanted to chop as much off as I could. And yeah, they let me do it."

Hunter Schafer playing Jules in Euphoria season 1
Hunter Schafer playing Jules in Euphoria season 1. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Hunter isn't the first Euphoria cast member to beg for their character to get a style change. Euphoria costume designer Heidi Bivens recently revealed that Jacob Elordi begged not to wear any more skinny jeans in season 2.

