Jacob Elordi says he's "growing too old" to play high schooler Nate Jacobs in Euphoria

21 April 2022, 17:46

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I'd like to see him come of age because I think I'm getting old."

Jacob Elordi thinks he's getting a little too old to play his Euphoria character, Nate Jacobs, and he would like to see him "come of age".

As you already know, Jacob plays toxic Euphoria High heartthrob Nate. Euphoria season 2 was quite dramatic for Nate, as well his messy relationship with Cassie (played by Sydney Sweeney) becoming public knowledge, he also had to contend with his father Cal Jacobs' (played by Eric Dane) inappropriate sexual encounters coming to light.

The season ended with Nate confronting his father with a loaded gun, wanting revenge. But before he can, Cal is arrested and Nate leaves with his loaded gun. But what's next for Nate?

On Wednesday (April 20), the cast of Euphoria all attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for a For Your Consideration (FYC) event. Jacob, Zendaya, Hunter Schafer Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie and Barbie Ferreira all took part in a panel discussion presented by Colman Domingo.

Jacob Elordi says he&squot;s "growing too old" to play high schooler Nate Jacobs in Euphoria
Jacob Elordi says he's "growing too old" to play high schooler Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. Picture: Alamy, HBO

In a red carpet interview, Jacob told Variety that he feels like he's becoming a little too old to play his character Nate. "I'd like to see him come of age because I think I'm getting old. I fear I'm growing too old for high school," Jacob explained. (FYI, Jacob is 24 years old.)

Speaking about Nate's plans following graduation, Jacob said: "I think he has a farm, he just leaves it all behind and starts making his own goods… out of hemp."

Elsewhere, in a red carpet interview with Deadline, Jacob shared his hopes for Nate in Euphoria season 3. Yes, the HBO series will be back for another iconic season. HBO officially announced the show would be renewed in February.

Jacob continued: "I haven't had any conversations with him [Euphoria creator Sam Levinson]. My only hope is that maybe I don't have to walk silently down a high school hallway again, I'm ageing."

And when asked if Nate would become more likeable in season 3, Jacob answered: "Yeah maybe, Lord knows… who knows, maybe he'll start a… florist."

Nate going from mean high school bully to farm-loving, florist? I would like to see it.

