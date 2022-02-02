Jacob Elordi and Eric Dane reveal why they sympathise with Nate and Cal in Euphoria

By Sam Prance

Jacob Elordi says how Cal treats Nate in Euphoria season 2 is "heartbreaking".

Jacob Elordi has opened up about Cal and Nate's relationship in Euphoria season 2 and how "heartbreaking" he thinks it is.

Throughout Euphoria it's clear that Cal (Eric Dane) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) have a difficult father-son relationship. At the age of 11, Nate stumbles across Cal's secret collection of graphic sex tapes and they never discuss it until years later. Both of the characters also struggle with their sexualities and are prone to violence. They see their worst qualities in each other.

Cal and Nate's issues all come to a head in Euphoria season 2, episode 4 when Cal confesses to leading a double life and drags his entire family in a gripping, seven-minute monologue. Cal also explicitly says that Nate is his biggest regret and now Jacob and Eric have opened up about that scene and the ways in which they sympathise with Nate and Cal.

Discussing what Cal says to Nate in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Eric stated: "I never interpreted that as Nate being my biggest regret. I regret not being able to be a parent. I regret not being able to be a father, and I am more or less resentful towards him for that."

However, Jacob then adds that, regardless of the intent behind Cal's words, they still have a devastating effect on Nate. He explains: "There's a great deal of hurt in that, having someone who's supposed to be there for you, to pick you up, telling you that 'I can't love you.' I think that's always gonna be a little bit heartbreaking."

Eric continues: "We see in others what we hate most about ourselves. And I see myself in Nate and it's both confusing and terrifying at the same time. And the last thing I want him to do is follow in my footsteps. But what's that saying about me? That I'm a totally unworthy POS who shouldn't be looked up to and revered as a parent."

As for why he sympathises with Nate, Jacob says: "It's very easy as a viewer to judge what you're seeing on television, but every single character is based off of a human being who was born and given a set of circumstances. And that goes for anyone on this earth, even the most heinous of people, there's a story there, and there's a human element to it."

Jacob adds: "Movies and TV are selective with what you see. You get this glory reel of a person's life. I think we're lucky in this show because it's gone on two seasons and now you get to see why these 'terrible' people are the way they are."

Eric ends by saying that season 2 "doesn't excuse" Cal and Nate's behaviour but he thinks that "it opens the door for maybe a little compassion, little empathy, maybe some more understanding."

