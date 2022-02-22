Euphoria's Jacob Elordi says he struggled to keep a straight face during Nate scene in Lexi's play

By Katie Louise Smith

"There’s definitely a bunch of takes where I’m meant to be looking sad and I was like [laughs]."

Euphoria season 2, episode 7 saw the highly anticipated opening night of Lexi Howard's future Tony Award-winning, big budget, Euphoria High exposé play, 'Our Life'. The critics have spoken and the reviews are in: it was a smash and everyone loved it.

Well, everyone except Lexi's sister Cassie and Nate Jacobs, who both ended up storming out after seeing versions of themselves portrayed on stage. But Jacob Elordi, on the other hand? Oh, he was low-key having the time of his life.

Fans have been raving about Austin Abrams' performance in the episode, and it's Ethan's homoerotic musical number set to Bonnie Tyler's 'Holding Out for a Hero' that has really taken the cake.

Now, Jacob has revealed what that scene was like to film from his perspective as Nate, and confessed that he almost broke into awkward laughter a couple of times.

Jacob Elordi says it was tough to film Nate's reaction to Lexi's play. Picture: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images, HBO via YouTube

While everyone else was screaming over the wild scenes they were seeing on the stage, Jacob was the one actor who had to remain completely and utterly stone-faced, not even able to crack a smirk, as Nate watched on.

Explaining what it was like filming the scene in Euphoria's 'Enter Euphoria' behind-the-scene featurette, Jacob said: "As Nate, it’s like absolute embarrassment. I mean, even just for me, to have these people kind of just staring at you, and laughing and pointing at you."

He then said that he tried not to laugh while the camera, and everyone else, was fixed on his face throughout the embarrassment of it all: "There’s definitely a bunch of takes where I’m meant to be looking sad and I was like [laughs]."

Euphoria: Ethan's 'Holding Out for a Hero' scene causes Nate to leave Lexi's play. Picture: HBO via YouTube

Speaking to Decider, Jacob also revealed that he absolutely loved watching Austin's performance (as Ethan, as Jake, who is supposed to be a heightened version of Nate), in the scene too.

"Testament to Austin, though. I don’t know, it felt like… Sitting there I watched you do that dance 100 times and every single time the ferocity and intensity just went up, and up, and up, and up, it never lacked," he told the publication. "I had to sit there and hate it on screen, but inside I was like, ‘This! Fucking! Guy! Is—'."

Nate ended up storming out of the play shortly after the locker room musical number. But for those left in the audience, the second half of the play is set to drop in next week's finale episode.

Watch the trailer for Euphoria's season 2, episode 8 here for a glimpse at what Lexi still has in store.

