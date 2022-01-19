Euphoria's Jacob Elordi opens up about intense romance scenes with Sydney Sweeney

By Katie Louise Smith

"I tried to treat it almost like I was making a romance film because I needed to have something different in my eyes in the way that I looked at her."

I think we can all agree that Nate Jacobs is quite possibly one of the most disliked characters in HBO's Euphoria, but the way Jacob Elordi plays him and brings him to life on screen? Brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping. His performance is so good – and now Jacob is opening up about how he's approaching Nate in season 2.

Euphoria season 2 has laid out a surprising new storyline for Nate involving a brand new, and quite unexpected, romance with Sydney Sweeney's Cassie.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jacob discussed how different his acting dynamic is with both Sydney and Alexa Demie (who plays Maddy), and touched on the way he's bringing Nate's "intense" relationship with Cassie to life on screen this season.

Jacob Elordi talks approach to Nate's romance with Cassie in Euphoria. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, HBO via YouTube

Jacob told EW that working with Sydney was completely new, because they "had nothing to do with each other in the first season." He also explains that he and Sydney became a creative "Bonnie and Clyde" while working on season 2 together.

"Every time I was in, I was in with her, and vice versa," Jacob said. "And she's so, so good at what she does that it was just such a treat the entire time working with her. She brings it every single take, every single scene."

Then, touching on the nature of the scenes they share together throughout the season (after two episodes, we've pretty much only seen the two of them having sex), Jacob added: "And they're always intense scenes with her as well, but we had so much fun. We got to play all kinds of different dynamics from that first meeting, and so it was such a treat working with her."

In the same interview, Jacob spoke about how different their dynamic is, compared to him working with on-screen ex-girlfriend Alexa Demie in season 1.

"Completely different working with Syd," Jacob revealed. "With that particular storyline, I tried to treat it almost like I was making a romance film because I needed to have something different in my eyes in the way that I looked at her. Whereas when I was working with Alexa last season, it was like a drama. Everything was combative, everything was always on edge, everything was always worried — I needed to play every scene like it was a battle."

He continued: "Whereas with Sydney, I never really thought about love a lot in the first season, where I was saying earlier, this season for me was about love. So I tried to play the scenes almost as if I was making a completely different movie, you know?"

