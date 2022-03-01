Euphoria's Javon Walton wants to play Robin in the next Batman with Robert Pattinson

By Sam Prance

Javon Walton is best known for playing Ashtray in Euphoria and being a professional boxer.

Euphoria's Javon Walton has revealed that he wants to play Robin opposite Robert Pattinson in the next Batman movie.

Javon Walton is a boy of many talents. The 15-year-old actor is most famous for playing Fezco's younger brother Ashtray in Euphoria. Fans all around the world have fallen in love with his brilliant portrayal of the child drug dealer. However, Javon is also a professional boxer. He's been competing in the sport for over five years and is training for the Olympics in 2024.

Now, Javon has revealed what's next on his bucket list and he says that it involves playing the role of Robin in The Batman.

Euphoria's Javon Walton wants to play Robin in the next Batman with Robert Pattinson. Picture: HBO, TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Esquire, Javon let slip that he is desperate to play the role of a superhero. He said: "I want to play a superhero so bad though!" As for who he wants to play in particular, Javon said: "Robin could be cool." The interviewer then suggested that Robert Pattinson still needs a Robin and Javon replied: "That's what I'm saying! I could be the next Robin."

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the titular hero debuts in cinemas this week (March 4). The highly anticipated film also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. However, Robin doesn't appear in the movie. In other words, it's possible that Robin will be introduced in a sequel and Javon could indeed be cast as the superhero's beloved sidekick.

Javon Walton plays Ashtray in Euphoria. Picture: HBO

We won't have to wait long to see Javon act in a superhero franchise though. The rising star is set to appear in The Umbrella Academy season 3, alongside Elliot Page and the rest of the cast, in a secret role. Discussing his part with Esquire, Javon said: "The cast was phenomenal to work with. My character though, people aren't going to be expecting that."

He then added: "People will think I'm going to be part of the other academy and all this other stuff. But it's something that people aren't really expecting." We can't wait to find out what his character is like.

As for what career path, Javon plans on focusing on long-term, he said: "People will ask me, 'What would you rather, pick boxing or acting?' I don't got to pick. I can do both."

What do you think? Would Javon make a good Robin?

