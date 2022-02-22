Euphoria's Maude Apatow teases "important" Rue and Lexi scene in season 2 finale

By Sam Prance

Euphoria season 2, episode 8 will have a game-changing Rue and Lexi moment.

Maude Apatow has opened up about the Euphoria season 2 finale and let slip that it contains a pivotal Rue and Lexi scene.

Fans of Euphoria will already know that Rue and Lexi have been best friends since childhood. However, the two characters grew apart after Rue became a drug addict; Lexi didn't know how to help Rue and it put a strain on their relationship. As it stands, Rue and Lexi haven't had many scenes together but that all looks set to change going into season 3.

Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi, has teased that Rexi will have an "important" moment in Euphoria season 2, episode 8.

Discussing Rue and Lexi's relationship with Entertainment Weekly, Maude said: "This season you definitely see more about how Cassie and Lexi's dad was an addict too. And I think [Lexi]'s able to put up with [Rue] because she's had experiences dealing with addicts in the past. Rue is obviously her best friend."

Maude then added: "When her dad left, she couldn't make sense of that abandonment, and at first, when Rue started doing drugs, I think she thought about it in the same way. She made it her responsibility to save Rue because she didn't want Rue to leave her. Then through the seasons, and through working on the show, she realized how to have boundaries with her, and know what's her responsibility and what isn't."

Maude continued: "Because I think her whole life, with her family and Cassie, she's always given so much of herself to helping them that she's just completely forgotten to take care of her own feelings and issues."

As for how Rue and Lexi's story arc ends in season 2, Maude said: "In the finale, there's a really good scene with Lexi and Rue that I think is really important, and ties everything up in a really nice way. It's all leading to this, and the play helps open that conversation that Lexi has always wanted to have, but hasn't been able to."

In other words, it sounds like Rue and Lexi will begin mending their friendship after the play and, as a result, season 3 could feature much more Rexi content. No, I'm not crying. You are!

