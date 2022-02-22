33 Euphoria memes about Lexi's savage play in season 2, episode 7
22 February 2022, 20:42 | Updated: 22 February 2022, 20:52
"I wish I enjoyed anything as much as Suze was enjoying Lexi's play."
Alright, who had Lexi Howard being the one to finally stop Cassie and Nate's reign of terror by means of a blatantly over budget high school drama production on their Euphoria season 2 bingo card? Not me!
Euphoria High's resident playwright, director extraordinaire and apparent Gossip Girl Lexi debuted her play to a packed auditorium in this week's episode – and aired out several characters in the process.
'Our Life' has everything: Moving monologues, characters breaking the fourth wall, extravagant set pieces, fake drugs, wigs, choreo, homoerotic musical numbers set to Bonnie Tyler's 'Holding Out for a Hero'... Broadway wishes!
From Cassie and Lexi's mum Suze screaming in her seat over her own appearance in the play, to Ethan's mesmerising performance(s) and Rue's hilarious reactions, here's all the best and funniest memes about Lexi's play in Euphoria season 2, episode 7.
First of all... what is the budget of this show?!
The sheer scale of this production!? With all of those wildly expensive sets?! Was Lexi given approximately $3 million to fund her little project? She better have made that back in ticket sales because Euphoria High is about to lighting up the corridors with candles for the next 7 years.
the lunch at euphoria high after lexi blew the budget on set design #euphoria pic.twitter.com/8kcobMaix7— #SUZEHIVE (@tatehater) February 21, 2022
euphoria high science club ain't got no money cuz lexi embezzling funds...— zae | industry plant (@ItsZaeOk) February 21, 2022
where did lexi get this play budget from? the pta?— queen quen (@quenblackwell) February 21, 2022
i'll excuse teen opiate use but i draw the line at misrepresenting high school theater department budgets— giabucchi (@jaboukie) February 21, 2022
Euphoria is spreading misinformation about high school arts funding— Zach Schiffman (@schlife) February 21, 2022
It was all worth it just to see Rue looking well, and happy in the audience, tbh.
Rue taking some time out to rest, recuperate, enjoy the performing arts and steal glances at Jules? Love to see it. Meanwhile, on the other side of town, Laurie the drug supplier is getting ready to send her goons out to kidnap the teenager who seems to have forgotten that she owes her $10,000 and a suitcase full of drugs...
rue when the nate part of the play comes on: #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/Df65rqAW7P— Ryleigh Veach (@VeachRyleigh) February 21, 2022
everyone: I can’t believe Lexi is going to put Rue’s addiction in her play, she’s going to hell— Lex. 💔 (@blinkedup) February 21, 2022
Rue watching the play:pic.twitter.com/FqmK1ZS12x
Rue every 5 seconds during the play. pic.twitter.com/aRIagXjNTS— kimberly. (@problemsthots) February 21, 2022
No like Rue fr seated for a play and giggling when she need to be on that BIKE doing Uber Eats and Doordash to get Laurie some money. pic.twitter.com/4LqHjrBfyt— #maddyhive 🎀 president. (@drizzyxcole) February 21, 2022
Suze WILL be submitting her 5-star review as soon as that curtain closes.
Cassie and Lexi's mum has officially claimed her spot at the top of the Unhinged TV Wine Mom pyramid.
I wish I enjoyed anything as much as Suze was enjoying Lexi's play #EUPHORIA pic.twitter.com/TJUxeyrifg— Mandy (@itssmandapenny) February 21, 2022
lexi's mom be like pic.twitter.com/LOXaX12EK0— annie (@incepthion) February 21, 2022
#Euphoria Lexi's mom in the audience be like pic.twitter.com/wPk5b8V4hf— Mali (@Malachi23455) February 21, 2022
the holy trinity #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/2npNTiAtks— vivi :) (@piscesimmigrant) February 21, 2022
Lexi is the Gossip Girl of her generation. Dan Humphrey walked so Lexi Howard could sprint.
And not one person leaked the script to the rest of the school? Real friends. The drama club will always have your back! Marvel could never!
Lexi writing her play pic.twitter.com/9FYSRUO36t— bussy phillips (@adamkraftlol) February 21, 2022
the fact that during all those rehearsals not once did their classmates spill that the play was about rue and co. 😭 its giving hannah montana the movie when they promised to keep miley’s secret— cay (@koralinadean) February 21, 2022
Lexi made her actors sign NDA’s because there wasn’t a whisper about what this play was about around school— HEEDlE (@heyheedie) February 21, 2022
Me watching Lexi absolutely destroy Cassie and Nate #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/jOC3VYgIJr— layla (@laylahessey1) February 21, 2022
Maddy to Lexi after Lexi ended both Cassie & Nate in her play:#euphoria pic.twitter.com/CIGrnctRFh— Royal (@almond_soda) February 21, 2022
Everyone enjoying Lexie's play until their scene comes on #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/mayD3ePge5— Suckin on (@SatansLeftTiddy) February 21, 2022
tonight’s euphoria episode pic.twitter.com/5BYYlV5b8P— rev (@whyrevi) February 20, 2022
Plsss not Cassie’s actor backstage crying like real Cassie #euphoria pic.twitter.com/9L76HRGAzx— ༺♡༻ (@jayaaaanna) February 21, 2022
Can I hear a little commotion for the Meryl Streep of Euphoria High?
Ethan said: "It's called Having The Range, sweetie!"
Can’t decide who did it better…#Euphoria pic.twitter.com/biURNOpUaD— Meli (@Ameliiakala) February 21, 2022
no bc ethan is kind of troy bolton let’s be real— tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) February 21, 2022
Ethan’s back after carrying the whole damn play #EuphoriaDay #euphoria pic.twitter.com/QsASx6tAnG— Mr_sploosh17 (@MrSploosh17) February 21, 2022
Ethan during Lexi’s play: #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/Fsx37HB1ya— Heat Miser 🔥 (@AlexTatianna) February 21, 2022
This the energy that Ethan was channeling tn #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/Pmm0sGN1BU— jules (@schuppsmckenzie) February 21, 2022
Ethan was great but the real MVP of the show? BOBBI!
Give! Bobbi! More! Screen! Time!
bobbi back stage all episode #euphoria pic.twitter.com/ecjG1aM178— simisucks (@simisuckss) February 21, 2022
“Bring out the fucking letters now” Bobbi is thee moment #euphoria pic.twitter.com/0L2UHJGtdN— Beyoncé’s Alter Ego (@ThePrincessofTX) February 21, 2022
Lexi, you in danger, girl...
Cassie is a woman possessed! And now Nate just broke up with her?! I'm scared!
I think Cassies mom is right she needs an exorcism this was the scariest shit ever #euphoria pic.twitter.com/R3PsLf1MWQ— 🌙Adrianna🧸 (@astrocaramel) February 21, 2022
Cassie at the end of the play #EuphoriaHBO #EuphoriaDay pic.twitter.com/MxMVizQe4a— jfkane2023 (@jfkane2023) February 21, 2022
Cassie breathing her hot breath on that glass window was scary as hell…Lexi be safe 🙏🏾— Ava Flava (@cutiethiccckums) February 21, 2022
Cassie: “at least I’m loved”— Taking it one day at a time! 😌 (@buckyismine69) February 21, 2022
Nate, literally 3 seconds later: #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/m7hRPmWRte
Not Nate dumping Cassie 2 and a half minutes into their relationship #EUPHORIA #EuphoriaDay pic.twitter.com/mhJKxU5QmY— Sade' (@SadeLikeDaSingr) February 21, 2022
In conclusion...
A masterpiece, actually.
My ★★★★★★★★★★★★★★ review of Lexi's Play on @letterboxd: pic.twitter.com/NKMhaRSCBe— livs djarin (@revrngeofsith) February 21, 2022
yes lexi committed a hate crime but she did it for the greater good— carey (@brokebackstan) February 21, 2022
Lin Manuel Miranda has been real quiet after Lexi’s play— Niggaola is at peace (@Niggaolas) February 21, 2022
Read more about Euphoria here:
- Euphoria's Maude Apatow reveals Lexi's play was inspired by her real life
- Euphoria's Austin Abrams says Ethan's dance scene took three days to film
- Euphoria's Algee Smith says McKay is "better" for Cassie than Nate
- Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series