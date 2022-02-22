33 Euphoria memes about Lexi's savage play in season 2, episode 7

22 February 2022, 20:42 | Updated: 22 February 2022, 20:52

By Katie Louise Smith

"I wish I enjoyed anything as much as Suze was enjoying Lexi's play."

Alright, who had Lexi Howard being the one to finally stop Cassie and Nate's reign of terror by means of a blatantly over budget high school drama production on their Euphoria season 2 bingo card? Not me!

Euphoria High's resident playwright, director extraordinaire and apparent Gossip Girl Lexi debuted her play to a packed auditorium in this week's episode – and aired out several characters in the process.

'Our Life' has everything: Moving monologues, characters breaking the fourth wall, extravagant set pieces, fake drugs, wigs, choreo, homoerotic musical numbers set to Bonnie Tyler's 'Holding Out for a Hero'... Broadway wishes!

From Cassie and Lexi's mum Suze screaming in her seat over her own appearance in the play, to Ethan's mesmerising performance(s) and Rue's hilarious reactions, here's all the best and funniest memes about Lexi's play in Euphoria season 2, episode 7.

Euphoria season 2, episode 7 memes about Lexi's play
Euphoria season 2, episode 7 memes about Lexi's play. Picture: HBO

First of all... what is the budget of this show?!

The sheer scale of this production!? With all of those wildly expensive sets?! Was Lexi given approximately $3 million to fund her little project? She better have made that back in ticket sales because Euphoria High is about to lighting up the corridors with candles for the next 7 years.

It was all worth it just to see Rue looking well, and happy in the audience, tbh.

Rue taking some time out to rest, recuperate, enjoy the performing arts and steal glances at Jules? Love to see it. Meanwhile, on the other side of town, Laurie the drug supplier is getting ready to send her goons out to kidnap the teenager who seems to have forgotten that she owes her $10,000 and a suitcase full of drugs...

Suze WILL be submitting her 5-star review as soon as that curtain closes.

Cassie and Lexi's mum has officially claimed her spot at the top of the Unhinged TV Wine Mom pyramid.

Lexi is the Gossip Girl of her generation. Dan Humphrey walked so Lexi Howard could sprint.

And not one person leaked the script to the rest of the school? Real friends. The drama club will always have your back! Marvel could never!

Can I hear a little commotion for the Meryl Streep of Euphoria High?

Ethan said: "It's called Having The Range, sweetie!"

Ethan was great but the real MVP of the show? BOBBI!

Give! Bobbi! More! Screen! Time!

Lexi, you in danger, girl...

Cassie is a woman possessed! And now Nate just broke up with her?! I'm scared!

In conclusion...

A masterpiece, actually.

