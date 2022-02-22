33 Euphoria memes about Lexi's savage play in season 2, episode 7

By Katie Louise Smith

"I wish I enjoyed anything as much as Suze was enjoying Lexi's play."

Alright, who had Lexi Howard being the one to finally stop Cassie and Nate's reign of terror by means of a blatantly over budget high school drama production on their Euphoria season 2 bingo card? Not me!

Euphoria High's resident playwright, director extraordinaire and apparent Gossip Girl Lexi debuted her play to a packed auditorium in this week's episode – and aired out several characters in the process.

'Our Life' has everything: Moving monologues, characters breaking the fourth wall, extravagant set pieces, fake drugs, wigs, choreo, homoerotic musical numbers set to Bonnie Tyler's 'Holding Out for a Hero'... Broadway wishes!

From Cassie and Lexi's mum Suze screaming in her seat over her own appearance in the play, to Ethan's mesmerising performance(s) and Rue's hilarious reactions, here's all the best and funniest memes about Lexi's play in Euphoria season 2, episode 7.

Euphoria season 2, episode 7 memes about Lexi's play. Picture: HBO

First of all... what is the budget of this show?!

The sheer scale of this production!? With all of those wildly expensive sets?! Was Lexi given approximately $3 million to fund her little project? She better have made that back in ticket sales because Euphoria High is about to lighting up the corridors with candles for the next 7 years.

the lunch at euphoria high after lexi blew the budget on set design #euphoria pic.twitter.com/8kcobMaix7 — #SUZEHIVE (@tatehater) February 21, 2022

euphoria high science club ain't got no money cuz lexi embezzling funds... — zae | industry plant (@ItsZaeOk) February 21, 2022

where did lexi get this play budget from? the pta? — queen quen (@quenblackwell) February 21, 2022

i'll excuse teen opiate use but i draw the line at misrepresenting high school theater department budgets — giabucchi (@jaboukie) February 21, 2022

Euphoria is spreading misinformation about high school arts funding — Zach Schiffman (@schlife) February 21, 2022

It was all worth it just to see Rue looking well, and happy in the audience, tbh.

Rue taking some time out to rest, recuperate, enjoy the performing arts and steal glances at Jules? Love to see it. Meanwhile, on the other side of town, Laurie the drug supplier is getting ready to send her goons out to kidnap the teenager who seems to have forgotten that she owes her $10,000 and a suitcase full of drugs...

rue when the nate part of the play comes on: #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/Df65rqAW7P — Ryleigh Veach (@VeachRyleigh) February 21, 2022

everyone: I can’t believe Lexi is going to put Rue’s addiction in her play, she’s going to hell



Rue watching the play:pic.twitter.com/FqmK1ZS12x — Lex. 💔 (@blinkedup) February 21, 2022

Rue every 5 seconds during the play. pic.twitter.com/aRIagXjNTS — kimberly. (@problemsthots) February 21, 2022

No like Rue fr seated for a play and giggling when she need to be on that BIKE doing Uber Eats and Doordash to get Laurie some money. pic.twitter.com/4LqHjrBfyt — #maddyhive 🎀 president. (@drizzyxcole) February 21, 2022

Suze WILL be submitting her 5-star review as soon as that curtain closes.

Cassie and Lexi's mum has officially claimed her spot at the top of the Unhinged TV Wine Mom pyramid.

I wish I enjoyed anything as much as Suze was enjoying Lexi's play #EUPHORIA pic.twitter.com/TJUxeyrifg — Mandy (@itssmandapenny) February 21, 2022

Lexi is the Gossip Girl of her generation. Dan Humphrey walked so Lexi Howard could sprint.

And not one person leaked the script to the rest of the school? Real friends. The drama club will always have your back! Marvel could never!

Lexi writing her play pic.twitter.com/9FYSRUO36t — bussy phillips (@adamkraftlol) February 21, 2022

the fact that during all those rehearsals not once did their classmates spill that the play was about rue and co. 😭 its giving hannah montana the movie when they promised to keep miley’s secret — cay (@koralinadean) February 21, 2022

Lexi made her actors sign NDA’s because there wasn’t a whisper about what this play was about around school — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) February 21, 2022

Me watching Lexi absolutely destroy Cassie and Nate #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/jOC3VYgIJr — layla (@laylahessey1) February 21, 2022

Maddy to Lexi after Lexi ended both Cassie & Nate in her play:#euphoria pic.twitter.com/CIGrnctRFh — Royal (@almond_soda) February 21, 2022

Everyone enjoying Lexie's play until their scene comes on #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/mayD3ePge5 — Suckin on (@SatansLeftTiddy) February 21, 2022

Plsss not Cassie’s actor backstage crying like real Cassie #euphoria pic.twitter.com/9L76HRGAzx — ༺♡༻ (@jayaaaanna) February 21, 2022

Can I hear a little commotion for the Meryl Streep of Euphoria High?

Ethan said: "It's called Having The Range, sweetie!"

no bc ethan is kind of troy bolton let’s be real — tia witcher extraordinaire (@cursedhive) February 21, 2022

Ethan was great but the real MVP of the show? BOBBI!

Give! Bobbi! More! Screen! Time!

“Bring out the fucking letters now” Bobbi is thee moment #euphoria pic.twitter.com/0L2UHJGtdN — Beyoncé’s Alter Ego (@ThePrincessofTX) February 21, 2022

Lexi, you in danger, girl...

Cassie is a woman possessed! And now Nate just broke up with her?! I'm scared!

I think Cassies mom is right she needs an exorcism this was the scariest shit ever #euphoria pic.twitter.com/R3PsLf1MWQ — 🌙Adrianna🧸 (@astrocaramel) February 21, 2022

Cassie breathing her hot breath on that glass window was scary as hell…Lexi be safe 🙏🏾 — Ava Flava (@cutiethiccckums) February 21, 2022

Cassie: “at least I’m loved”

Nate, literally 3 seconds later: #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/m7hRPmWRte — Taking it one day at a time! 😌 (@buckyismine69) February 21, 2022

Not Nate dumping Cassie 2 and a half minutes into their relationship #EUPHORIA #EuphoriaDay pic.twitter.com/mhJKxU5QmY — Sade' (@SadeLikeDaSingr) February 21, 2022

In conclusion...

A masterpiece, actually.

yes lexi committed a hate crime but she did it for the greater good — carey (@brokebackstan) February 21, 2022

Lin Manuel Miranda has been real quiet after Lexi’s play — Niggaola is at peace (@Niggaolas) February 21, 2022

