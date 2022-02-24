Euphoria's Marsha actress addresses the mystery of Nate's missing younger brother

By Sam Prance

Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane and Paula Marshall have now all opened up about what happened to the third Jacobs son.

The Euphoria cast have opened up about the ongoing mystery of who Nate's younger brother is and what happened to him.

Ever since the first season of Euphoria aired back in 2019, fans have been confused by the absence of the third Jacobs son. In the very first episode, we're shown an old family portrait of Cal, Marsha and their sons: Aaron, Nate and a mystery third boy. The portrait appears again in episode 2 and, most recently, during Cal's seven-minute monologue in season 2.

Based on how old Nate and his brothers are in the photo, his younger brother would likely be around 13 or 14 in the present day but he's never seen or mentioned in the series. With this in mind, fans believe he either passed away at a young age, was accidentally killed, was injured and is being cared for in a home or is receiving treatment in a psych ward.

Now, the real Jacobs family (Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane and Paula Marshall) have let slip what they know about the brother.

Euphoria's Marsha actress Paula Marshall addresses the mystery of Nate's missing younger brother. Picture: HBO, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the third Jacobs brother, Paula Marshall, who plays Marsha, said: "There's gotta be a backstory. This is HBO. They could have reshot a picture. They could have Photoshopped [it]. I could have Photoshopped that third son out. Why is it still there?" In other words, Paula doesn't know who he is but is certain it's not a mistake.

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate, told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that he is also clueless. He said: "We haven’t seen him. I don’t know where he went. I have no idea. I had the same questions when I got to work. I was like, 'You do realize that there’s a different child in this picture?' And everyone just didn’t really say anything. I don’t know."

As for Eric Dane, who plays Cal, he recently said to TV Line: "I don’t know, either. [Laughs] There is a third Jacobs child in the photo, though. You are correct." Essentially, none of the actors behind the Jacobs family in Euphoria know what happened to Nate's missing younger brother.

The portrait with the third Jacobs brother reappears in Euphoria season 2, episode 4. Picture: HBO

As it stands, neither Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson nor the rest of the team behind the series, have responded to any questions about the third Jacobs brother. We will keep you posted with any updates though.

What do you think? Is there an elaborate backstory to the third Jacobs brother? Is it an error? Does Sam Levinson even know who he is and what happened to him? WHAT IS THE TRUTH?!

