Euphoria's Austin Abrams says Nate should get a boyfriend in season 3

By Sam Prance

Austin Abrams also wants scenes between his character Ethan and Nate in Euphoria season 3.

Austin Abrams has revealed what he wants to happen in Euphoria season 3 and his wishes involve Nate getting a boyfriend.

As soon as the first episode of Euphoria aired in 2019, fans have speculated about Nate's sexuality. In the show, Nate dates women exclusively. However, there are many suggestions that he may be gay, bisexual or queer. Maddy finds photographs of penises on his phone and it often seems as though he is repressing parts of himself to live up to a jock stereotype.

In Euphoria season 2, episode 7, Ethan (Abrams) adds to the Nate discourse on the show with his homoerotic dance number in Lexi's play. Ethan's character, Jake, is inspired by Nate and his scene strikes such a nerve that, when it ends, Nate storms out of the theatre and calls it "homophobic". Essentially, it hints Nate may indeed be struggling with his sexuality.

Now, Austin has let slip that he thinks that Nate should start dating boys in Euphoria season 3.

Euphoria's Austin Abrams says Nate should get a boyfriend in season 3. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to The Nerds of Color about what he wants to see happen in season 3, Austin stated: "Some happiness, yes! For someone to be happy. I would love Nate to like… I don’t know, maybe he needs a boyfriend or something nice. Yeah, just something like that, maybe even a fantasy episode, where he goes on a nice date and has a picnic or something."

Given that ALL of Nate's relationships with women have been toxic (Maddy, Cassie, Jules), perhaps he would be better off dating a boy. That being said, he probably needs to get comfortable with his sexuality before he dates anyone else.

Austin then revealed that he wants Nate and Ethan to have scenes together going forward. He said: "I would love to do a scene with Jacob [Elordi]! I don’t even know what that would look like but I would love to do a scene with him."

He added: "I know, bad idea, but I wanna see. I don’t even know what that interaction would look like. That’d be such a weird interaction, especially after doing the play. I don’t know, I just wonder how he’d react to my character."

It's never actually confirmed if Ethan is straight, so could Austin be hoping for Nate and Ethan to have a love story?

Ethan's Nate-inspired dance number in Euphoria season 2, episode 7. Picture: HBO

As for what's actually planned for Ethan in season 3, Austin teased: "I don’t know what is happening or going on. I mean, I think this season for him has been a cool change and awakening. I feel like he’s just becoming more of an adult now, just having more of a backbone and standing up for himself, which I think is super cool."

He then ended by saying: "I mean, Sam always surprises me. So hopefully, there’s something there, but he always just surprises me way more than something I could think of."

What do you think? Should Nate get a boyfriend?

