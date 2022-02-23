Euphoria's Nika King responds to backlash after fans call Leslie a "bad mother" to Rue

By Sam Prance

In Euphoria season 2, episode 7, Leslie tells Rue that she has given up on her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Euphoria's Nika King has addressed the backlash surrounding Leslie telling Rue she's going to focus on Gia instead of Rue.

Euphoria season 2 has been incredibly hard on the Bennett family. Not only has Rue relapsed but she has also lashed out at her mother, Leslie, and her sister, Gia, after they learned that Rue was taking drugs again and tried to take her to rehab. The intervention in episode 5 was devastating and Rue's actions and attempts to run away left Leslie completely heartbroken.

In Euphoria season 2, episode 7, Leslie tells Rue that she's given up on her leading some viewers to call Leslie a "bad mother". Now, Nika King, who plays Leslie, has defended Leslie and said she isn't wrong for being honest with Rue.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Maude Apatow teases "important" Rue and Lexi scene in season 2 finale

Euphoria's Nika King responds to backlash after fans call Leslie a "bad mother" to Rue. Picture: HBO

In the scene in episode 7, Leslie is hugging Rue on the sofa and Leslie says: "You broke me, completely broke me. I give up. Hey, you wanna kill yourself doing drugs, go ahead. I'm not gonna stand in your way. If you wanna fry every last brain cell in your head, go ahead." Confused, Rue replies: "So I can do drugs? Mom, are you fucking with me right now?"

Leslie then explains: "I can't convince you that your life is important. You're gonna have to make that decision on your own. You'll be 18 soon... and outta my house. And you're gonna make whatever decisions you're gonna make. I'm takin' you off my plate. I'm gonna focus on Gia." Rue responds: "Yeah, but she's fine though."

The scene then ends with Leslie saying: "She's been getting D's in math. She's been in detention three times in the past few weeks and every morning when I go to make sure she's awake, she already up on the phone. And I know she's not getting any sleep. But if you say she's fine, I'll just take your word for it."

Naturally, the scene sparked a lot of conversation online. One fan wrote: "Okay the things Leslie said to Rue about fighting to save Gia is completely unacceptable as a mother? Sorry but Leslie is a bad mother." Another added: "Leslie had a point but if my mama said that to me I’d kms right then and there."

Okay the things Leslie said to Rue about fighting to save Gia is completly unacceptable as a mother? As and ex-addict I know the shit I've put my mother through and I know she could never say those words to me. Sorry but Leslie is a bad mother. #Euphoria — Ljubova Kozlova (@ljubovabby) February 21, 2022

Leslie had a point but if my mama said that to me I’d kms right then and there #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/wpIqJ2I0JN — betty boop (@imreallyfamous1) February 21, 2022

why is no one talking about what leslie said to rue, that shit broke my heart pic.twitter.com/LsfYv5cZry — Bear | watching euphoria (@instabilitybear) February 21, 2022

nah cause Leslie was deadass wrong for that omg 💀 #EUPHORIA pic.twitter.com/N8xzCeaZvI — a r a (@araceliii_rod) February 21, 2022

I know rue has been a lot but Leslie this is a bit rough #euphoria pic.twitter.com/3kQjX4MUaY — Legendary (@peterwinss) February 21, 2022

Idk how I feel about Leslie’s & Rue’s conversation rn #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/4bpSkW0QkX — Kay M. Jay (@__queenkaymjay) February 21, 2022

Nika King has now addressed the controversy and revealed what she thinks of the scene. Taking to Instagram (Feb 21), Nika shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the scene with the caption: "Now ppl are telling me Leslie was being mean to Rue. The truth hurts. But the truth shall set you free." In other words, Rue needed to hear what Leslie said.

Nika also took to Twitter to write: "Leslie is a mom but she's also a person with another child to worry about. On top of her own mental health."

Leslie is a mom but she's also a person with another child to worry about. On top of her own mental health. #EUPHORIA — iamnikaking (@iamnikaking) February 21, 2022

Thankfully, it looks as though Rue's journey will be less dark going forward. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Rue's future, Zendaya teased that Rue will end season 2 in a better place. Zendaya said: "It's really important that there's light at the end of the tunnel for her, because I think she has a lot of beauty inside of her."

What do you think? Was Leslie right to say what she said to Rue?