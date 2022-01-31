Did Rue die in Euphoria? Is she already dead? The theory explained

By Sam Prance

Euphoria season 2, episode 4 has left fans wondering if Rue has died but there's a theory that she's been dead all along.

Did Rue die in this week's episode of Euphoria? Fans have come up with a convincing theory that she's always been dead.

Euphoria season 2, episode 4 ends with a huge cliffhanger. Rue gets high. We then see her enter a church and hug a church singer who is played by Labrinth. Labrinth then morphs into her dad and, crying, Rue says: "I miss you so much. I just miss you so much, dad." The narration also switches at the end of the episode from Rue to Jules, which never happens.

Given that Rue's dad is dead, many fans are wondering if Rue dies of an overdose in Euphoria season 2, episode 4. In the trailer for episode 5, Rue is absent but there is a shot of her sister Gia crying with their mum. On top of that, there's also a theory that Rue has been dead since season 1, episode 1 and is narrating the entire show from beyond the grave.

Is Rue dead in Euphoria?

Did Rue die in Euphoria? Is she already dead? The theory explained. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, HBO

Fans wondering if Rue died in episode 4 probably needn't worry. There are still scenes of Rue from the season 2 trailer that haven't happened yet. Discussing the episode, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson also said: "I've always imagined that when Rue gets really high. She enters this place between life and death where she can reunite with her father."

However, since season 1 there has been a pretty convincing theory that Rue isn't alive at all. The show actually begins with Rue recovering from an overdose and, back in 2019, a fan tweeted: "what if Rue really died from her overdose and is just telling the story of when she was alive and maybe what led up to her death".

Given that Rue narrates the entire show with an all-knowing perspective of each of the characters' inner lives, this theory makes sense. How else would she know everything about all of them? It's possible that, in death, she sees everything, similar to Mary Alice in Desperate Housewives.

Another theory is that Rue is dead and her narration is all part of Lexi's play.

just a theory, don’t come at me - but in the pilot everyone kept saying

“isn’t rue dead?”

“i thought you were dead”

“didn’t she die?”

what if Rue really died from her overdose and is just telling the story of when she was alive and maybe what led up to her death 😳 #euphoria — ᴇʟɪsᴇ ʟᴏᴠᴇs ᴇᴜᴘʜᴏʀɪᴀ (@_xandaya) June 22, 2019

#Euphoria Me trying to figure out if rue is dead or not: pic.twitter.com/haAbMFxs6H — Aryana.soleil (@AryanaSoleil) January 31, 2022

me watching Elliot and jules screw around while rue is possibly overdosing and dancing with her dead dad #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/gOToaewkk4 — taekay⁷ AHHH👅 (@taekay134340) January 31, 2022

It’s the way Rue is playing the dead characters in these😃 #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/KIQmsk3sWf — fezcos gf (@ETruelxve) January 31, 2022

At the end of each episode I always think my girl Rue is dead. This girl is popping every pill in the book DAILY. Like did she just die? I honestly don’t even know. #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/ONSlj4tiNs — Merdaddys (@merdaddys) January 31, 2022

My theory is Rue is dead and she’s narrating her life up until her death. — CN1 (@GenericNigga) January 27, 2022

This might sound crazy but I got a theory that rues dead and she never was narrating. We’re just seeing lexi’s play. Like Lexi is narrating for rue and Jules because everything has already happened.. — BLM ⁷ ✊🏾 (@noah_sha) January 31, 2022

It looks like we will have to wait until next week to find out if Rue survived and, chances are, we'll have to wait until the entire series ends to learn if either the Rue is dead theory or the Lexi play theory is true.

What do you think? Is Rue dead and has she been dead all along?

