Euphoria extra exposes "miserable" filming experience which included 16-hour days

By Jazmin Duribe

"It was so cold, dusty, they took our phones (to prevent spoilers), and we weren’t fed all too well (food was very late and was cold)."

A background actress from Euphoria has come forward detailing the "miserable" experience she had while shooting season 2, episode 7.

Episode 7 saw the opening night of Lexi Howard's highly-anticipated play, 'Our Life'. The play was based on the students at Euphoria High and the characters looked on as their messy lives become a big budget theatrical production. Sadly, not everyone saw Lexi's vision and her sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) ended up storming out after seeing versions of themselves portrayed on stage.

The play was nothing short of iconic and it has now been reported that filming the play scene was just as dramatic behind the scenes.

Picture: @rainellemarie via TikTok, HBO

According to a background actress who claims to have been in the audience, the episode took "weeks" to shoot. Apparently, several audience members changed around because many extras refused to return to set after filming for 16 hours.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, the actress shared a screenshot of herself in the audience of the play right behind Nate and Cassie. She confessed to being "miserable" on set and the long hours left her feeling "numb".

She explained: "The play and the audience scenes actually took forever for them to film, like it took weeks for them to film just this episode, which is honestly crazy. There’s a lot of inconsistencies [in] background because of it, because obviously people didn’t want to return. Like, I didn’t because I was miserable."

When asked why the extras decided not to return, she commented: "It’s mostly the weather and boredom (16hour long days of work)." And while Euphoria did pay the extras for their extra time, the were not told in advance how long they would have to be there for.

As well as the audience being riddled with continuity errors, Dominic Fike (who plays Elliot) was replaced with a "bootleg" version of himself after deciding to step back from filming. If you look closely at the part where Cassie runs out of the auditorium, you can see Elliot's replacement seated in the audience.

The extra, who has now deleted her TikTok account, did not reveal why Dominic stopped filming but in screenshots obtained by Buzzfeed News, she did reveal more about what it's like to film Euphoria.

The actress, who landed her role as an extra through a casting agency, said she was not allowed to chat with the main cast or she "could get fired". She added: "It was surreal to see them act irl (I’m a fan the show) but after a while of filming I’d get numb & just wanna go home. Most of the actors were nice."

Lexi Howard debuted her play 'Our Life'. Picture: HBO

Not only that, she was also featured in the background of the party scene from episode 1. Unsurprisingly, that wasn't a good work day either. She said: "It was so cold, dusty, they took our phones (to prevent spoilers), and we weren’t fed all too well (food was very late and was cold)."

H/T: BuzzFeed News