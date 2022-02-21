Euphoria season 2, episode 8 trailer teases Fez in danger and Maddy fighting Cassie

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Fez going to die? Will Maddy fight Cassie? Euphoria's season 2, episode 8 trailer teases explosive season finale.

Euphoria season 2's finale episode is almost here, and the trailer for episode 8 has everyone fighting for their lives – including our beloved Fezco, who may or may not make it out of this season alive.

Euphoria's season 2, episode 8 continues directly on from the end of episode 7, with the second half of Lexi's play and the terrifying police raid at Fez's house.

Elsewhere in the episode, it also looks like fans are about to get a front row seat to the long-awaited Cassie vs. Maddy showdown as Cassie appears to absolutely lose it over Lexi's play and starts screaming in front of the audience.

The finale trailer also teases a shocking image of Fez lying on the floor and screaming in pain – will Custer's actions result in Fez's death?

Does Fez die in Euphoria season 2?

Euphoria season 2, episode 8 trailer: Fez screams while lying on the ground. Picture: HBO via YouTube

Based on the chants heard at the start of the trailer, everyone is absolutely living for the second half drama of Lexi's play. Well, everyone except Cassie who storms back into the auditorium after Nate tells her to get the fuck out of his house.

It appears as though a screaming Cassie then storms the stage to attack Lexi, with Maddy chasing after her and Kat chasing after Maddy trying to stop her. The rest of Lexi's play seems to take an emotional turn as it focuses heavily on Rue and her eulogy at father's funeral.

And as for Fez? Well, we also now know that he never makes it to Lexi's play...

Euphoria season 2, episode 8 trailer: Maddy chases after Cassie. Picture: HBO via YouTube

Thanks to Custer, the police raid Fez's house just before he's set to leave. With Fez, Faye and Ashtray all appearing to be in the house when the raid starts, and Custer apparently safe because he's working with them, will any of them make it out alive?

In the trailer, there's a couple of shots of Faye wandering around looking worried and then later, a shot of Fez banging on a door. But you know who was not seen in the trailer? Ashtray. And now I'm worried.

We also see a shot of Fez lying on the ground. You can just about make out some blood on his freshly steamed, crisp white shirt, and a splatter on his letter to Lexi. He's also screaming, but whether that's a scream because he's been shot, because Ashtray has been shot, or because he's been arrested remains to be seen.

WHY IS FEZ ON THE GROUND IN THE NEW TRAILER?!?! #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/tRtBCgLHi2 — Riley Roland (@RileyRoland15) February 21, 2022

I’m telling you right now if something happens to Fez and Ashtray I’m beating someone’s ass because wtf trailer #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/Vq2zcL4INS — Kali (@Kali_lovehurts) February 21, 2022

me after watching the trailer for the episode next week #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/ogrH3QJNdj — R (@ughhitsrae) February 21, 2022

Mom, can you come pick me up? I'm scared.

