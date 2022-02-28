Who dies in Euphoria season 2 finale? Does Fez die?

Does Fez die? Does Ashtray die? Here's everyone who died in the Euphoria season 2 finale. [Spoilers ahead!]

Well, it’s over. Euphoria season 2 has officially drawn to a close, leaving us with more questions than it did answers. And more deaths that will likely have some devastating repercussions for certain characters on the show.

As teased in the very dramatic trailer for Euphoria’s finale, the episode saw brief images of Nate loading a gun and driving off after storming out of Lexi's play, Maddy chasing Cassie in the big Euphoria girly showdown and, most intense of all, the deadly police raid at Fez’s house.

But did Fez die? Did he survive? Here’s your recap of what happened and who died in the Euphoria season 2 finale.

WARNING: MAJOR spoilers ahead for Euphoria season 2, episode 8. Do not scroll down if you haven’t watched the episode yet.

Euphoria season 2 deaths: Who dies in the Euphoria finale? Picture: HBO via Alamy

Thanks to several unconfirmed ‘leaks’ and fake spoilers circulating around the internet over the past few weeks, fans had their suspicions about who might not survive the episode. A handful of the theories proved to be false, but some people were right in their guesses.

Two characters died in the Euphoria season 2 finale. Read ahead to find out who died, and what happened to them.

WARNING: Again, MAJOR spoilers ahead for Euphoria season 2, episode 8. You’ve been warned!

Does Fez die in Euphoria season 2? Picture: HBO via YouTube

Does Custer die in Euphoria season 2 finale?

After arriving at Fez’s to (presumably) get him and Ash to confess to Mouse’s murder via a wiretapped phone, Custer begins talking about how the cops have found Mouse’s body.

Faye then manages to signal to Fez not to say a word and Ashtray soon catches on that something is very, very wrong. Ash gets up and stabs Custer in the side of the throat. Fez, pissed at Ash for killing yet another person, then covers Custer’s mouth to stop his screams being heard. Fez then suffocates Custer while he bleeds out and dies.

Does Custer die in Euphoria season 2? Picture: HBO via YouTube

Does Faye die in Euphoria season 2 finale?

Nope, Faye does not die. She’s standing right by the door when the police break in and viewers catch a glimpse of her lying on the ground in handcuffs as they begin to move through the house.

Does Faye die in Euphoria season 2? Picture: HBO

Does Ashtray die in Euphoria season 2 finale?

After Ash stabs Custer, Fez tells him to run and says he will take the fall for everything. But Ash refuses and locks himself in the bathroom. He grabs some guns and jumps in the bathtub ready to fight.

The cops then storm Fez’s house, and Ash starts shooting through the bathroom door as the cops shoot back. After a minute of silence, a cop approaches the bathroom and opens the door to find Ash lying on the ground. He gets up, shoots the cop in the shoulder, but is later shot (in the head, by the looks of that red light focused on his forehead) by another cop standing outside in the hallway.

Does Ashtray die in Euphoria season 2? Picture: HBO via YouTube

Does Fez die in Euphoria season 2 finale?

During the raid, Fez ends up catching one of Ash’s stray bullets and falls to ground with blood pouring out of his side. He lies on the floor for the rest of the shootout and watches on as Ash is killed.

The last viewers see of Fez is him being rolled over and handcuffed by the police, and escorted out of the house. We have no idea if he manages to survive his gunshot wound... but if we didn't see him die on screen, then it's safe to assume Fez is still alive.

