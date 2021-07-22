Zendaya says Euphoria season 2 is "not going to be a fun watch"

22 July 2021, 13:06

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Euphoria fans… it's not good news.

Looking forward to Euphoria season 2? Well, park that thought. Zendaya has confirmed that the second instalment of the highly-anticipated HBO series will "not be fun to watch".

Euphoria premiered back in 2019 and we were obsessed from the very beginning. From scenes with multiple naked penises to that controversial Larry Stylinson fanfiction, Euphoria's gritty depiction of teen life was a little traumatic yet pretty addictive. Zendaya plays recovering drug addict Rue Bennett in the series and she actually won an Emmy for her efforts.

Euphoria season 1 left us with a lot of unanswered questions: Did Rue die? Will Jules return? Is our baby Fez okay?! We demand the truth. Well, according to Zendaya, the future of our favourite teens isn't looking too bright…

READ MORE: Euphoria ending explained: Did Rue die? A meme recap of the season 1 finale

Zendaya says Euphoria season 2 is "not going to be a fun watch"
Zendaya says Euphoria season 2 is "not going to be a fun watch". Picture: Alamy

"It's a difficult season, I'm kinda in the middle of it," Zendaya told Teen Vogue. "I had like a 2:30 a.m. wrap time last night, we're in the thick of it. But, you know, the show was intense. And it's very personal to, not only ourselves and all the people who work on it, but also, to other people who have been able to relate so deeply to the characters or see their experiences being reflected through Rue. So we take that very seriously. And it's definitely challenging, it's a challenging season."

She continued: "It's gonna be hard and it's gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character, because I think she represents a lot for so many people. And I hope to make those people proud with our depictions of Rue [and] where all the characters go. I think this season's not going to be easy, though. It’s not going to be a fun watch, I don't think. Sometimes." Jeez.

Euphoria's Jules and Zendaya
Euphoria's Jules and Zendaya. Picture: Alamy

There's no official Euphoria season 2 start date just yet but season 1 was released in June 2019. Filming was delayed because of the pandemic, but as Zendaya and other cast members have confirmed season 2 is in production.

Watch this space!

