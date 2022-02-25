Euphoria's Dominic Fike says Elliot will return in season 3

By Katie Louise Smith

Get ready for more of Dominic Fike's Elliot in Euphoria season 3.

Dominic Fike has just dropped a big bombshell about whether or not he'll be returning in Euphoria season 3 – and it sounds like good news for the Elliot stans.

Dominic joined the cast of Euphoria season 2 as Elliot, a mysterious guy that Rue meets at the New Year's party in episode 1. The two end up taking drugs together and grow to become friends as the season goes on. Elliot has been a pretty divisive character within the fandom, with some fans loving him and others disliking him for coming between Rue and Jules.

Theories have been circulating about what might happen to Elliot at the end of season 2 (Will he overdose? Will he die? Will he move away?), but now it looks like we'll be seeing more of Elliot if Dominic Fike's latest interview is anything to go by...

Chatting to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Dominic appeared to confirm that he'll be back for Euphoria season 3.

Dominic Fike says Elliot will be back in Euphoria season 3. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, HBO via Alamy

While chatting to Jimmy, Dominic addressed the many theories that have popped up regarding his character, including whether or not Elliot is actually Nate's missing younger brother. (The answer is obviously no, but even Dominic confessed that he had to think about it.)

Towards the end of the chat, Jimmy then asks about Dominic's future on the show: "The show has already been renewed for season 3, do you think we'll see you back for season 3?"

Dominic replies: "Absolutely, yeah."

Given that Elliot's storyline in season 2 revolved solely around Rue and Jules with his character causing a rift between the two, it'll be interesting to see if it continues for another season or if Elliot gets a brand new storyline with other characters.

READ MORE: Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says she questioned Elliot's storyline in season 2 at first

Very little is known about Euphoria season 3 just yet. Fans likely won't know anything about the plot until the first teaser trailer drops, but it has already been confirmed that Zendaya will be back as Rue.

HBO boss Casey Bloys confirmed that the star will return while speaking at WarnerMedia's 2022 investor day. According to TVLine, Casey said: "She's going to be in season 3".

