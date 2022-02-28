Euphoria season 3: Is Fez alive? Will Angus Cloud be in season 3?

By Katie Louise Smith

What happened to Fez in Euphoria season 2 finale? Will Angus Cloud's Fez return in Euphoria season 3? Here's what we know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

With the Euphoria season 2 finale finally out in the world, fans have now turned their attention to Euphoria season 3 and what might happen next.

The season 2 finale episode provided some pretty conclusive endings to a couple of storylines, while some were completely ignored and others seem like they're about to spill over into season 3 in a huge way.

Cassie and Maddy? Slaps were thrown and conversations were had. Nate and Cal? Jail! Literally! Rue and Laurie? No business was handled whatsoever which means Rue might be in big trouble next season.

The biggest question of the episode though? What actually happened to Fez and will Angus Cloud be returning in season 3? Here's what we know so far.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Euphoria season 2 finale!

Will Angus Cloud be in Euphoria season 3? Picture: HBO via YouTube

What happened to Fez in Euphoria season 2 finale?

Just before he's about to leave for Lexi's play, Fez realises something is up with Custer. Custer then reveals that the police have found Mouse's body and are on to Fez and Ashtray.

Faye manages to signal to Fez that he should keep quiet, because Custer is more than likely recording the conversation on his phone. As Fez keeps quiet, Ash senses they're being set up so he pulls his knife and stabs Custer in the neck.

Custer dies, Fez says he'll take the fall for Ash but Ash rejects his offer. Ash then locks himself in the bathroom and sets himself up for a shootout with the SWAT team.

When the SWAT team enter Fez's house, Fez is banging on the bathroom door urging Ash to come out. As Ash starts shooting through the door, Fez gets hit in the stomach and falls to the ground, bleeding through his shirt.

After Ash is killed, Fez is handcuffed and dragged out of the house by the police. As far as we know, he's still alive.

READ MORE: Did Ashtray die in Euphoria? Javon Walton thinks he is still alive after the season 2 finale

Will Fez be in Euphoria season 3?

There's no solid confirmation about which actors are returning for Euphoria season 3 just yet. But seeing as Angus Cloud is a huge fan favourite on the show, it's highly likely that the actor will be back in business as Fezco when season 3 eventually rolls around.

Thankfully, Fez is not dead. But we may see a completely different version of him if/when he returns.

Not only could he be serving jail time, he'll also be dealing with the horrifying memories of Ashtray being killed right in front of his face. When he comes back to our screens, viewers will probably see a much darker Fez who is perhaps out for revenge.

Will Fez be in Euphoria season 3? Picture: HBO via YouTube

What has Angus Cloud said about Euphoria season 3?

Angus Cloud hasn't teased much about Fez's return in season 3, but a number of his co-stars have.

On the Fez and Lexi relationship front, Maude Apatow told Entertainment Weekly that their relationship was "building very slowly" and that she'd love to develop that further in season 3. "For selfish reasons, I hope we get to do more scenes together because it's fun," she said. "He's just a great partner. He's so present and talented, and yeah, I just love working with him, so I totally would love to keep working with him."

Elsewhere, Javon Walton, who plays Ashtray and low-key believes he didn't actually die, told Esquire that "Fez needs Ash, and Ash needs Fez. They both really rely on each other, so it’s going to be really hard for both of them.”

Javon also added: “I feel like [Fez is] going to get out [of jail] no matter what. I don’t know how, but I feel like he’s definitely going to be able to get out somehow."

Euphoria season 3 is not set to return to our screens for a long time... Better get those Fezco prayer circles going!

Read more about Euphoria here: