Zendaya wants the characters to be out of high school in Euphoria season 3

By Emma Kershaw

"I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look.”

Zendaya has revealed what she hopes to see in Euphoria season 3.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress spoke about the next instalment of the award-winning drama series, revealing where she wants the storyline to go.

"I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school. I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look,” she told the outlet. “But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be.”

Euphoria season 3: Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. Picture: HBO

Zendaya, who also served as an executive producer throughout season 2, said that working on Euphoria has allowed her to come out of her shell not only as an actress, but also behind the camera.

“[I’m] in a place where there are no bad ideas and you feel safe enough to speak up and say, ‘Hey, what if we tried this?’ Personally, I’m very self-critical, but I’m also very shy sometimes, so I won’t say anything,” she explained at the time. “[But here], I’m given my own responsibilities. I’m there every step of the way, even through editing, and that’s really, really special."

In February 2022, HBO confirmed a third season of Euphoria, meaning that the journey for Rue (Zendaya) Jules (Hunter Schafer) and co. isn’t over just yet.

Thanks to its star-studded cast, iconic soundtrack and gripping — yet sometimes super challenging — themes, fans can’t get enough of the series.

While we don’t know for sure when Euphoria season 3 will hit our screens, it’s looking like we have a little bit of time to wait. Ahead of the season 2 finale airing back in February this year, Zendaya liked a fan tweet that said: "tomorrow really is the last episode of euphoria until 2024 huh :(".

In an interview earlier this year, Cal Jacobs actor Eric Dane told Variety that he thinks they will start filming season 3 in November 2022. He said: "I just saw something that said [it will be released in] 2024, which kind of makes sense. I mean, we’ll go back and shoot maybe in November."

Based on that final episode, it looks as though Fez (Angus Cloud) will be going to prison though and that will likely affect all of the characters. As for what else will happen in season 3 of Euphoria, that’s anybody’s guess.

Is it 2024 yet?

