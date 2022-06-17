Sydney Sweeney calls out people for sexualising her because she has boobs

17 June 2022, 12:08

By Sam Prance

Sydney Sweeney also opened up about exactly how she films Cassie's sex scenes in Euphoria.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has opened up about being sexualised by fans of the show and she's calling them out for it.

It's impossible to imagine Euphoria without Sydney Sweeney. The 24-year-old captures the chaos and insecurities of Cassie perfectly. It's because of Sydney's acting that Cassie regularly inspires memes. Who else could scream: "I have never ever been happier" like that? From heartbreaking abortion storylines to dramatic fight scenes with Maddy, Sydney does it all.

Sydney has also filmed multiple sex scenes for the show but now she's criticising people who sexualise her because of it.

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney explains why she broke down on Instagram Live after people called her "ugly"

Sydney Sweeney calls out people for sexualising her because she has boobs
Sydney Sweeney calls out people for sexualising her because she has boobs. Picture: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV, MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Discussing Cassie's arc in Variety's Actors on Actors with Christina Ricci, Sydney explained: "There was a storyline of what is happening in Cassie and the sexualization that’s happening in Cassie because of her nude photos that got leaked, and just the perception of others on her because she has boobs."

Sydney then continued: "I see that happening to me in real life, even though everyone watched Euphoria. I go, 'Did you not learn?'"

It goes without saying that just because Sydney has boobs and acts out sex scenes on TV, it doesn't mean she wants to be sexualised in real life.

During the interview, Sydney also opened up about filming Euphoria sex scenes. She said: "It’s a very safe environment. I’m very fortunate that I am coming up during a time where there is so much thought in this process, and we now have intimacy coordinators. It’s really interesting, because it’s kind of like a stunt coordinator for a sex scene. They bring in tools."

Explaining the tools, she added: "Sometimes there’s yoga mats that you can put in between each other. Or there’s like pads that you can put, or yoga blocks, there’s some weird stuff. And even if you have agreed to something, they ask you on the spot on the day, 'Did you change your mind? Because you can.' It’s really nice. I’ve never felt uncomfortable."

Sydney ended by saying: "I have weirdly become very confident with my body through Cassie."

Read more Sydney Sweeney news here:

WATCH: Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani vs. 'The Most Impossible Marvel Quiz’

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Keke Palmer Lightyear interview

Keke Palmer wants to play Princess Tiana in a Princess and the Frog movie | PopBuzz Meets
Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham pleads guilty to killing his mother.

Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham pleads guilty to killing his mother

Riverdale

Maisie Williams thought Arya was queer in Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams thought Arya was queer in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones

All the memes about Ryan Gosling playing Ken in Barbie.

The memes about Ryan Gosling playing Ken in Barbie are out of control

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Ezra Miller hit with restraining order after allegedly harassing a 12-year-old child

Ezra Miller hit with restraining order after allegedly harassing a 12-year-old child

Celeb

North West almost ruined Kim Kardashian's Christmas card by flipping the middle finger

Kim Kardashian says North West made her Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ because she was flipping the middle finger

Celeb

Ezra Miller deletes Instagram after going missing with girl he allegedly groomed.

Ezra Miller deletes Instagram after going missing with teen they allegedly groomed

Celeb

The Kardashians airs Khloe Kardashian's genuine reaction to Tristan cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian breaks down in tears over Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal in Kardashians finale

Celeb

Beyoncé Renaissance memes: All the funniest reactions to her new album

Beyoncé is back and the Renaissance memes will make you scream BEYONCÉ?!!

Beyonce

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale