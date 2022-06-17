Sydney Sweeney calls out people for sexualising her because she has boobs

By Sam Prance

Sydney Sweeney also opened up about exactly how she films Cassie's sex scenes in Euphoria.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has opened up about being sexualised by fans of the show and she's calling them out for it.

It's impossible to imagine Euphoria without Sydney Sweeney. The 24-year-old captures the chaos and insecurities of Cassie perfectly. It's because of Sydney's acting that Cassie regularly inspires memes. Who else could scream: "I have never ever been happier" like that? From heartbreaking abortion storylines to dramatic fight scenes with Maddy, Sydney does it all.

Sydney has also filmed multiple sex scenes for the show but now she's criticising people who sexualise her because of it.

READ MORE: Sydney Sweeney explains why she broke down on Instagram Live after people called her "ugly"

Sydney Sweeney calls out people for sexualising her because she has boobs. Picture: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV, MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Discussing Cassie's arc in Variety's Actors on Actors with Christina Ricci, Sydney explained: "There was a storyline of what is happening in Cassie and the sexualization that’s happening in Cassie because of her nude photos that got leaked, and just the perception of others on her because she has boobs."

Sydney then continued: "I see that happening to me in real life, even though everyone watched Euphoria. I go, 'Did you not learn?'"

It goes without saying that just because Sydney has boobs and acts out sex scenes on TV, it doesn't mean she wants to be sexualised in real life.

During the interview, Sydney also opened up about filming Euphoria sex scenes. She said: "It’s a very safe environment. I’m very fortunate that I am coming up during a time where there is so much thought in this process, and we now have intimacy coordinators. It’s really interesting, because it’s kind of like a stunt coordinator for a sex scene. They bring in tools."

Explaining the tools, she added: "Sometimes there’s yoga mats that you can put in between each other. Or there’s like pads that you can put, or yoga blocks, there’s some weird stuff. And even if you have agreed to something, they ask you on the spot on the day, 'Did you change your mind? Because you can.' It’s really nice. I’ve never felt uncomfortable."

Sydney ended by saying: "I have weirdly become very confident with my body through Cassie."

Read more Sydney Sweeney news here: