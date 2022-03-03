Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Davino

By Sam Prance

Sydney Sweeney has been spotted wearing a diamond ring in Los Angeles.

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly engaged. According to People, Jonathan Davino proposed to the Euphoria actress this week.

Fans of Sydney Sweeney will already know that the actress has been linked to Jonathan Davino for four years. The 24-year-old and the 37-year-old first began dating in 2018 and have regularly been spotted together since. Sydney is, of course, an actress best known for her roles in Euphoria and White Lotus. Meanwhile, Jonathan is a Chicago-based restaurateur.

Earlier this week, Sydney was spotted wearing a stunning diamond ring and now People have reported that she's engaged.

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Jonathan Davino. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle

As it stands, Sydney has never publicly commented on her relationship with Jonathan but the couple were first pictured with each other in October 2018 and they've also been seen on holiday together multiple times. As for their engagement news, People have stated that: "A rep for Sweeney did not immediately respond to People's request for comment."

Last month (Feb 7), Sydney opened up to Cosmopolitan about her love life. She said: "I don't date people in the spotlight. I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest."

Sydney continued: "I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.'"

Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie in Euphoria on HBO. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Sydney also revealed what she looks for in love. She said: "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

It looks like Sydney has found her best friend!

Congratulations Sydney and Jonathan!

