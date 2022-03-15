Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney clarifies she never asked Sam Levinson to cut any nude scenes

15 March 2022, 12:49

By Katie Louise Smith

"I never asked him to cut any scenes. It got twisted and turned and it became its own beast."

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has always been ready to discuss her nude scenes on the HBO series, but she's now clarifying some previous comments after her words were "twisted" into headlines claiming she asked for a number of nude scenes to be cut from the show.

Back in January 2022, Sydney did an interview with the Independent where she discussed how showrunner Sam Levinson's flexible way of working allowed her to have her own input on some of Cassie's topless scenes.

She said: "There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘Okay, we don’t need it.’ I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me."

The overwhelming amount of nudity on the show has always been a big topic of conversation, with several other actors also sharing their own experiences, but Sydney feels like her words were misconstrued and turned into something much bigger than what she was actually saying.

Sydney Sweeney clarifies comments about nude scenes and Sam Levinson
Sydney Sweeney clarifies comments about nude scenes and Sam Levinson. Picture: Getty Images, HBO via Alamy

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, Sydney said: “I never asked him to cut any scenes. It got twisted and turned and it became its own beast, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.'"

She then goes on to say that she was actually trying to explain her own experience of working with Sam Levinson and how he pays attention to the cast's boundaries.

“It was more how respectful Sam is and how incredible of a director he is, that he would never make me do something I didn’t feel comfortable with,” she added. “I think it’s important to the storyline and the character. There’s a purpose to what that character is going through. That’s the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through. Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her.”

Euphoria's penchant for nudity has been a heavily discussed topic amongst fans since the show first aired in 2019. Some think that some of the scenes are wholly unnecessary while others argue that it makes sense for certain characters in certain situations.

Earlier this month (Mar 2), Jacob Elordi discussed his shirtless and nude scenes with Ellen DeGeneres, explaining: "I think on Euphoria it comes with the territory of the character. You know, he's this ultra-masculine, macho jock, so those guys I think tend to get around pretty shirtless. So it's sort of OK."

To help tackle the nude scenes on the show, Euphoria also uses an intimacy coordinator who makes sure that all the actors are comfortable with what they're doing and the level of nudity that they're showing.

