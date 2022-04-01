Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney reveals her grandparents' hilarious reaction to her nude scenes

By Sam Prance

"They said I have the best t-ts in Hollywood".

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her grandparents' reaction to her Euphoria sex scenes and their response is iconic.

Euphoria is famous for its wild sex scenes. Ever since the teen drama first aired in 2019, there has been copious amounts of nudity, real and prosthetic penises and countless steamy moments between the show's stars. Euphoria's showrunner Sam Levinson has faced some backlash over the amount of nudity but Euphoria's cast members have defended him.

Discussing her nude scenes with the Independent, Sydney said: "I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me. There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’"

Now, Sydney has revealed what her grandparents think of her Euphoria sex scenes and what they said may surprise you.

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney reveals how her grandparents react to her sex scenes. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, HBO

Yesterday (Mar 31), Sydney appeared as a guest on The Ellen Show and she told a hilarious story about the Euphoria premiere, explaining: "I invited my entire family [including my grandparents] and I didn’t really think about [the nudity]. I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen, ginormous screen."

Sydney then said that she "wasn’t thinking" about her nude scenes because she was so excited and that she was "on the floor" with embarrassment when they came on. However, to Sydney's surprise, her grandparents weren't phased at all by seeing her naked on screen. Sydney let slip: "They said I have the best tits in Hollywood".

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi playing Cassie and Nate in season 2. Picture: Doug Peters / Alamy Stock Photo

We have no choice but to stan Sydney's grandparents!

