Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she couldn't afford to take a six month break from acting

28 July 2022, 16:42

By Sam Prance

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her Euphoria salary and why she's always working.

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney has revealed that she wouldn't be able to afford to take a break from acting in a new interview.

There's no denying that Sydney Sweeney is one of the most prolific actresses of her generation. Over the course of the past few years, the 24-year-old actress has starred in everything from The Handmaid's Tale to The White Lotus. Not to mention, she is arguably most famous for playing Cassie in Euphoria and has even received an Emmy nomination for the role.

However, in spite of Sydney's undeniable success, the actress has said that she makes far less money than people think.

What is Sydney Sweeney's net worth and Euphoria salary?

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she couldn't afford to take a six month break from acting. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, HBO / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Sydney said: "If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help." She then continued: "They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals."

Discussing the industry climate further, Sydney added: "The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage."

According to Life and Style Magazine, Sydney Sweeney has a net worth of roughly $4 million and she earned around $350,000 for season 2 of the HBO show.

Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie in Euphoria on HBO
Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie in Euphoria on HBO. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

In reference to her brand deals with Miu Miu and Armani, Sydney added: "If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to."

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she wants to be a young mum

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett just reunited on the red carpet and High School Musical fans are in shambles

JoJo Siwa reveals "bald spot" caused by stress

Jenna Marbles pictured with fan and fiancé Julien Solomita

Beyoncé Renaissance release time: Here's when the album comes out in your country

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Jamie Campbell Bower opens up about being sober and his battle with addiction

