Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says the rest of Cassie's season 2 storyline is "gonna be crazy"

By Sam Prance

It looks like the Cassie, Nate and Maddy storyline in Euphoria season 2 is going to be even more chaotic going forward.

Sydney Sweeney has teased what's next for Cassie in Euphoria season 2 and it sounds like there's a lot more drama ahead.

There's no denying that Sydney Sweeney has had some of the most gripping and chaotic storylines in Euphoria season 2. In episode 1, Cassie begins seeing Nate behind Maddy's back and the next few episodes see her wracked with anxiety as she tries to keep their relationship secret from Maddy. She even vomits over Maddy and her friends in a hot tub at one point.

Now, Cassie and Nate's secret is out and Sydney Sweeney has said that the rest of Cassie's storyline is "gonna be crazy".

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says the rest of Cassie's season 2 storyline is "gonna be crazy". Picture: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

In the wake of Rue, telling Maddy that Cassie and Nate have been "fucking" each other, Maddy plans to get revenge on both Cassie and Nate. However, in episode 6, unbeknownst to Cassie, Nate threatens Maddy with a gun to get Cal and Jules' tape back from her, leaving Maddy traumatised. The episode ends with Cassie and Nate staying together.

Discussing the toxic love triangle with GQ, Sydney said: "I don't think Cassie truly believes that she is at fault. She doesn’t see what she did is wrong because technically Maddy and Nate weren’t together. There’s a line that she crossed, but it wasn’t like she was the side girl. And that's why she's more mad at Nate for still continuing some sort of relationship with Maddy."

Cassie then added that what happens next to Cassie, Nate and Maddy is "gonna be crazy". Sydney recently revealed that Alexa Demie accidentally broke Sydney's toe filming a dramatic Cassie and Maddy scene, so we wouldn't be shocked if there's a Cassie and Maddy fight scene ahead of us.

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says the rest of Cassie's season 2 storyline is "gonna be crazy" (2). Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

In the Euphoria season 2, episode 7 trailer, Cassie and Nate can be seen going public with their relationship and walking the halls of East Highland high holding hands which we doubt Maddy will be happy about. There are even theories that Cassie might get pregnant with Nate's baby before the season ends.

With just two episodes of season 2 left, it won't be long before we see just how "crazy" Cassie's storyline is. What do you think will happen to Cassie?

