Euphoria fans are living for this photo of Tom Holland peeping behind Zendaya on set

By Jazmin Duribe

"OMG IT'S TOM!!!"

People are losing it over these photos of Tom Holland peeping from behind Zendaya on the set of Euphoria season 2.

Last week, HBO blessed us with a second season of Euphoria. Of course, the first episode was absolute chaos but behind the scenes it's a different story. The cast get along famously and have been hanging out together in-between filming and, in some recent cast photos, fans have noticed a very familiar face lurking in the background.

On Monday (Jan 10), photographer Siyon Foster shared photos of the Euphoria cast behind the scenes following the debut episode of the second season. The snaps appear to have been taken during filming for the first episode (peep Fez's bloodied knuckles).

Well, those images brought out all the internet sleuths who noticed a recognisable silhouette lurking in the background behind Zendaya, who plays Rue. Soon, people concluded that it must be Zendaya's rumoured boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland visiting her.

Now, it's hard to see whether or not the person in the photo is actually Tom because it's incredibly dark and the person is wearing a mask. But that hasn't stopped fans obsessing over the image.

It is extremely possible that the person in question is Tom because he recently said that he visited the Euphoria set "at least 30 times". Tom has also said that he really wants to star in the hit series. In an interview with IMDb, he said: "Listen I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it hasn’t happened yet, and I’m very disappointed. I must have come and visited Euphoria at least 30 times this season."

Zendaya added: "I know we should've tried to like Easter egg, put you in there," before Tom demanded, "I want to be in Euphoria!"

Zendaya has also hinted that she asked the show's producers if Tom could have a cameo. She told E! News: "I mean, listen, we've talked about it all the time. We're like, 'Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!'

Zendaya is actually an executive producer on the show so we wouldn't be shocked to see a little Euphoria cameo from Tom in the future…

