Tom Holland says he's "disappointed" he hasn't been cast in Euphoria yet

By Jazmin Duribe

"Listen I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it hasn’t happened yet, and I’m very disappointed."

Tom Holland has revealed that he's desperate to star alongside Zendaya in HBO's Euphoria.

Can you believe Euphoria premiered all the way back in 2019? It's been a long wait but the teen drama will return for its second season in January 2022. The cast have been teasing just how good the upcoming season will be, but there's one thing that's missing… a cameo from Tom Holland himself.

Now, we already know the Spider-Man: No Way Home actors have amazing chemistry both on and off screen so it would make sense for Tom to be included. Besides that, Tom has been petitioning for a role on the show and has been visiting Zendaya on set.

Tom Holland reveals he wants to be in Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

In an interview with IMDb, he said: "Listen I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it hasn’t happened yet, and I’m very disappointed. I must have come and visited Euphoria at least 30 times this season."

Zendaya added, "I know we should've tried to like Easter egg, put you in there," before Tom demanded, "I want to be in Euphoria!"

"Ok, let me talk to some people. HBO, get them on the phone," Zendaya replied.

This hasn't been the first time Tom has hinted that he would love a Euphoria cameo, though. Earlier this year, Tom said he would love a guest role and he would even want his other Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon to be included too.

He told Collider: "What TV series we would love to guest star on? We were joking about this the other day. I'd love to be in Euphoria, but with Jacob Batalon. I'd love for us to just be in the background of one of Zendaya’s scenes, just because they're two of my best friends and I would love to do anything with them, but also I love that show so it'd be nice to be a part of that."

Hunter Schafer and Zendaya in HBO's Euphoria. Picture: Alamy

Manifesting Tom's cameo for Euphoria season 3!

