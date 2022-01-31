Who is Nelson in Euphoria? His identity revealed as subtitle error confuses fans

By Katie Louise Smith

Who is Nelson in Euphoria season 2, episode 4? An error on the subtitles has confused fans – the character was actually talking about Mouse.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Euphoria season 2, episode 4 aired last night (Jan 30) and left fans with a lot of questions: 1) Did Rue just low-key die? 2) Why did we have to see Cassie throw up in the hot tub like that? And 3) Who the hell is Nelson?

Around 40 minutes into this week's episode, titled ‘You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can', we get our first – and only – scene with Fez, Faye and Ashtray. As the trio are watching a film, Custer knocks on the door and begins to warn Fez about “Nelson’s baby mama”.

Nelson is not a name that has been brought up in the show before, leaving hundreds of fans to start questioning who the hell this random new character was, and what him or his baby mama had to do with Fez.

After closer inspection at the scene, it appears as though we’ve cracked the case: Nelson is not the name of a new character, it was an error on the subtitles.

Who is Nelson in Euphoria season 2, episode 4? Picture: HBO via Alamy

Who is Nelson in Euphoria season 2, episode 4?

“Nelson” is actually Mouse.

On Now TV’s version of the episode that streams in the UK, the subtitles for Custer's line read: “Nelson’s baby mama showed up asking all types of stupid-ass questions.” It appears as though the same closed captioning was used in the US and on other versions of the episode that fans have streamed. Several viewers on the Euphoria subreddit also pointed out that their subtitles said “Nelson”.

However, if you're able to listen a bit closer to the actual line of dialogue, Custer actually says: “Mouse’s baby mama.”

Mouse, of course, is the drug dealer and Fez’s main supplier that Ashtray killed with a hammer in episode 1 of season 2. His first name has never been revealed in the show.

It could be Nelson, to be honest! But Custer definitely says “Mouse” and not “Nelson” in the episode 4 scene.

Mouse was killed by Ashtray in Euphoria season 2 episode 1. Picture: HBO

Who is Mouse’s baby mama?

Viewers have also not found out who Mouse’s baby mama is just yet, but fans have speculated that she’ll be the catalyst that causes the police to start investigating Fez and Ash. I mean, if your drug-dealing boyfriend disappeared off the face of earth, you’d start asking questions too, right?

It’s only a matter of time before Ashtray’s hammer shenanigans catch up to the pair – and it sounds like it's not going to be end up well for either of them.

Read more about Euphoria here: