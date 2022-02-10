Euphoria's hair stylist says making Zendaya not look glamorous is "hard work"

10 February 2022

By Sam Prance

"Her hair was the most difficult to do in the whole show."

Euphoria's hair department head has opened up about her work on the show and why styling Zendaya as Rue is so difficult.

Euphoria season 2, episode 5 is one of the show's most tense episodes yet. After learning that Rue has relapsed, Jules tells Rue's mother. Leslie then confronts Rue and attempts to drive her to rehab. However, Rue runs away and hits rock bottom as she tries to avoid her responsibilities and ends up causing havoc to her friends, her family and her neighbourhood.

Fans have been so impressed by Zendaya's performance that they're now calling for her to win a second Emmy. Zendaya's depiction of Rue wouldn't be possible without Euphoria's hairstylists though. Now, Euphoria's hair department head Kim Kimble has revealed what working with Zendaya is like and how she perfected Rue's look in this episode.

Euphoria hair stylist says making Zendaya not look glamorous is "hard work"
Euphoria hair stylist says making Zendaya not look glamorous is "hard work". Picture: JC Olivera/Sipa US/Alamy Live News, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking on HBO's weekly Enter Euphoria series, Kim explained: "In this episode, Rue's hair really worked with the story. It really showed the state that she was in and everything that she was going through. Her hair was the most difficult to do in the whole show. Difficult because there's not much that I had to do with it."

Kim then added: "Definitely making hair look not glamorous when you have a glamorous, beautiful person is hard work. So, sometimes, she would walk through the door, just her having her natural hair, it's perfect." In other words, Zendaya is so beautiful that it's hard to make her look like Rue at her worst.

Euphoria hair stylist says it’s really "difficult" to make Zendaya look like Rue
Euphoria hair stylist says it’s really "difficult" to make Zendaya look like Rue. Picture: HBO

In the same video, Zendaya added: "There are emotional reasons behind the character's hair and makeup. We didn't want to shy away from the ugliness and reality of being in that mind space as her emotional state just gets messier and messier."

