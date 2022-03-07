Zendaya thanks fans for supporting her return to music

By Sam Prance

Zendaya's Euphoria songs 'I'm Tired', 'Elliot's Song' and 'All for Us' are currently charting all over the world.

Zendaya says the support she's received for her new music on the Euphoria soundtrack means the "absolute world" to her.

There's no denying that Zendaya is one of the biggest actresses in the world today. Fans fell in love with her in Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover on the Disney Channel and she's gone from strength to strength ever since. From roles in films like Spider-Man and Dune to her Emmy-Award winning performance as Rue in Euphoria, Zendaya is killing it on screen.

However, as well as being an actress, Zendaya is also a singer. In 2013, she released her first single 'Replay' and her debut album Zendaya. Since then, she's taken a step back from music but released one-off hits and appeared on soundtracks here and there. Now, Zendaya is releasing music again alongside Euphoria and it's been dominating the charts.

In response to the success of her new songs, Zendaya has thanked fans and opened up about why she quit music before.

Last week (Feb 28), Zendaya and Labrinth released a new song called 'I'm Tired' as part of the Euphoria soundtrack and it's already been streamed over 12 million times on Spotify alone. Dominic Fike also released 'Elliot's Song', his song from the Euphoria season 2 finale on Friday (Mar 4), as a duet with Zendaya and it's also taken over streaming services.

Now, Zendaya has taken to Twitter to show gratitude to her fans. She wrote: "I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3." No. I'm not crying you are.

Naturally, fans were quick to add that they would love Zendaya to fully return to music. Rapper Kevin Abstract tweeted: "Give us the album." Another fan added: "Don’t be shy put ur whole foot into the music world."

I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it, so the kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me..thanks<3 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 4, 2022

give us the album — kevin abstract (@kevinabstract) March 4, 2022

don’t be shy put ur whole foot into the music world — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) March 4, 2022

Real ones have had Zendaya on *replay* since 2013 and been waiting for the day you make music again. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) March 4, 2022

we waiting. — Trick Viral (@FUCCl) March 4, 2022

YASSS START MAKING MUSIC AGAIN https://t.co/h6IUWeZIyF — sarah (@missmaterialgrl) March 7, 2022

it would be awesome if you got back into it. your voice is so darn beautiful and cant wait to see more projects you do in the future especially with music. i would love to see maybe even another album. anyways, ill love you no matter what you do queen. 👀❤️ https://t.co/iHI93a1SRJ — A Vat (@anjvat) March 6, 2022

It's currently unclear if Zendaya is working on a new album or music outside of Euphoria. However, it seems pretty clear that the demand is there whenever she wants to. Hopefully, the success of 'I'm Tired', 'Elliot's Song' and 'All for Us' gives Zendaya the confidence to properly release music again.

What do you think? Would you like Zendaya to release music again?

