Zendaya appears to shut down theory that "Rue is dead" in Euphoria

By Sam Prance

Zendaya has teased Rue's future in the show and it doesn't sound like it involves death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zendaya appears to have just shut down the "Rue is dead" theory that many viewers have believed since Euphoria debuted.

Shortly after the first episode of Euphoria aired, fans came up with a theory that Rue isn't alive at all. The teen drama opens with Rue recovering from an overdose and, in June 2019, a fan named Elise tweeted: "What if Rue really died from her overdose and is just telling the story of when she was alive and maybe what led up to her death."

Since then, this theory has become incredibly popular among fans. However, now it looks as though people needn't worry about Rue dying in Euphoria. Zendaya has just teased what's next for Rue and it doesn't involve death.

READ MORE: Did Rue die in Euphoria? Is she already dead? The theory explained

Zendaya appears to shut down theory that "Rue is dead" in Euphoria. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

In Euphoria season 2, episode 5, Rue hits rock bottom. Jules tells Rue's mum that she's relapsed and Leslie then tries to get Rue to go to rehab. However, Rue runs away and commits a variety of crimes in a bid to avoid going to rehab. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Rue's future and whether there's hope for her, Zendaya stated: "We can't leave her here."

Zendaya then explained: "It's really important that there's light at the end of the tunnel for her, because I think she has a lot of beauty inside of her. Whether or not she quite sees that yet, is her own thing." In other words, Zendaya wants to make sure that Rue doesn't have a tragic ending and give her the chance to rebuild her life in the wake of episode 5.

Is Rue dead in Euphoria? Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

While Zendaya may not be Euphoria's showrunner, she is an executive producer of the show. In other words, she will have some say in regard to how Rue's story ends. With the show just renewed for a third season, it looks like we've got plenty more Rue content to look forward to and, thankfully, it seems like death isn't part of it.

What do you think? Will Rue make it to the end of Euphoria alive?

Read more about Euphoria here: