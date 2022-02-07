Zendaya appears to shut down theory that "Rue is dead" in Euphoria

7 February 2022, 14:20

By Sam Prance

Zendaya has teased Rue's future in the show and it doesn't sound like it involves death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zendaya appears to have just shut down the "Rue is dead" theory that many viewers have believed since Euphoria debuted.

Shortly after the first episode of Euphoria aired, fans came up with a theory that Rue isn't alive at all. The teen drama opens with Rue recovering from an overdose and, in June 2019, a fan named Elise tweeted: "What if Rue really died from her overdose and is just telling the story of when she was alive and maybe what led up to her death."

Since then, this theory has become incredibly popular among fans. However, now it looks as though people needn't worry about Rue dying in Euphoria. Zendaya has just teased what's next for Rue and it doesn't involve death.

READ MORE: Did Rue die in Euphoria? Is she already dead? The theory explained

Zendaya appears to shut down theory that "Rue is dead" in Euphoria
Zendaya appears to shut down theory that "Rue is dead" in Euphoria. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

In Euphoria season 2, episode 5, Rue hits rock bottom. Jules tells Rue's mum that she's relapsed and Leslie then tries to get Rue to go to rehab. However, Rue runs away and commits a variety of crimes in a bid to avoid going to rehab. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Rue's future and whether there's hope for her, Zendaya stated: "We can't leave her here."

Zendaya then explained: "It's really important that there's light at the end of the tunnel for her, because I think she has a lot of beauty inside of her. Whether or not she quite sees that yet, is her own thing." In other words, Zendaya wants to make sure that Rue doesn't have a tragic ending and give her the chance to rebuild her life in the wake of episode 5.

Is Rue dead in Euphoria?
Is Rue dead in Euphoria? Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

While Zendaya may not be Euphoria's showrunner, she is an executive producer of the show. In other words, she will have some say in regard to how Rue's story ends. With the show just renewed for a third season, it looks like we've got plenty more Rue content to look forward to and, thankfully, it seems like death isn't part of it.

What do you think? Will Rue make it to the end of Euphoria alive?

Read more about Euphoria here:

WATCH: Drag Race UK vs The World's Lemon claps back at the judges "confusing" critiques

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Maddy wants to "murder" Cassie in shocking Euphoria season 2, episode 6 trailer

Maddy gets revenge on Cassie and Nate in shocking Euphoria season 2, episode 6 trailer
Zendaya still has "scars and bruises" after filming Rue's intervention in Euphoria

Zendaya still has "scars and bruises" after filming Rue's intervention in Euphoria
A Supernatural prequel with Jensen Ackles has been order by The CW

A Supernatural prequel with Jensen Ackles has been ordered by The CW

News

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series
Sebastian Stan has a talking penis in Pam & Tommy

Sebastian Stan fans are losing it over the 'talking penis' scene in Pam & Tommy

News

Trending on PopBuzz

22 memes about The Tinder Swindler that'll make you delete every dating app

22 memes about The Tinder Swindler that'll make you delete every dating app

Viral

Years & Years Olly Alexander Portrait Mode

Olly Alexander reveals his most bizarre celebrity encounter and paints a self-portrait | PopBuzz Meets

Years & Years

Demi Lovato says their new rock music is even "better" than their first two rock albums

Demi Lovato says their new rock music is even "better" than their first two rock albums

Demi Lovato

Sydney Sweeney explains why she broke down on Instagram Live after people called her "ugly"

Sydney Sweeney explains why she broke down on Instagram Live after people called her "ugly"

Celeb

Awkwafina responds to criticism of her "blaccent" in new statement.

Awkwafina responds to criticism of her "blaccent" in new statement

Celeb

QUIZ: Only a true Euphoria fan can score 9/10 on this expert-level test

QUIZ: Only a true Euphoria fan can score 9/10 on this expert-level test

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale