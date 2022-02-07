Zendaya still has "scars and bruises" after filming Rue's intervention in Euphoria

By Sam Prance

"It was so intense and scary to tackle, and obviously something that would be incredibly emotionally taxing, but also physically taxing."

Zendaya has opened up about the intervention in Euphoria season 2 and how filming left her with multiple scars and bruises.

Everything comes to a head in Euphoria season 2, episode 5. After relapsing and lying about it, Rue's secret is exposed and her family confront her, and try to take her to rehab. However, unaware of Rue's recent deal with Laurie, Leslie and Gia have flushed her suitcase of drugs down the toilet. Terrified, Rue lashes out at her family and runs away with no plans.

The rest of the episode is an intense chase sequence. Rue ends up robbing a family, exposing Cassie's secret and risking her life many times. The police even try to catch Rue at one point before she narrowly escapes them. Stand Still Like the Hummingbird is stressful, shocking and Zendaya gives the standout performance of her career in it.

Now, Zendaya has revealed what filming the episode was really like and how she got injured doing some of the scenes.

Zendaya still has "scars and bruises" after filming Rue's intervention in Euphoria. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, @zendaya via Instagram

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya said: "It was a very tough day. I mean, I beat myself up. I still have some scars on my legs and got quite a few bruises." Zendaya also showed fans the scars and bruises on her Instagram Stories with the caption: "Rue really be whoopin my ass." For context, Zendaya filmed the entire episode over five months ago.

Zendaya continued: "It was so intense and scary to tackle, and obviously something that would be incredibly emotionally taxing, but also physically taxing. Also, I care about Rue and I hate when she's in pain. There's so much pain and it's bubbling to the surface, and it's also crossed with her withdrawing, which is extremely physically painful."

Zendaya also said: "Rue's lost all control of who she is, and you can see there's a little moment after that where all of it becomes regret. And then she does it again, like it's just a really painful cycle to watch her go through. And I didn't particularly enjoy having to watch her deal with that."

Zendaya still has "scars and bruises" after filming Rue's intervention in Euphoria (2). Picture: @zendaya via Instagram

However, Zendaya also found that the intervention was cathartic for her. She explained: "The reason I'm an actor is I'm quite an empathetic person and what I often do, I take on a lot of other people's pain and a lot of other people's stress and fears and anxieties, as well as my own, and I think [that scene] just allowed me to just kind of release all of that."

Zendaya ended by saying: "And I'm very grateful that I'm in a space where I feel comfortable and safe, and with actors and actresses that I'm obviously very close with. After every take, we're hugging each other, we're talking through it, we're embracing, checking in, because obviously it's like a war zone."

Zendaya also posted a photo of her hugging Hunter Schafer behind the scenes with the caption: "The love you need between the takes."

