Zendaya reveals the original Euphoria season 2 plot was completely different

15 February 2022, 11:51

By Sam Prance

Zendaya also teased that Rue had a much darker ending in the original Euphoria season 2 script.

Zendaya has opened up about Euphoria season 2 and how the plot of the show drastically changed amid the pandemic.

Last month (Jan 9), Euphoria returned with its second season over two years after season 1 came out. Filming on season 2 was initially scheduled to take place in early 2020, however, it was severely delayed due to COVID-19. Two specials aired in December 2020 and January 2021 but the team weren't able to begin production on season 2 until March 2021.

Amid the setbacks, the Euphoria season 2 script was heavily edited and now Zendaya has revealed that the original version of Euphoria season 2 had completely different storylines to the final version that's airing on TV now.

In a new Euphoria profile with The Cut, Zendaya explains that "the majority of the originally planned season was scrapped". The 25-year-old says: "There are very few things that remain in the version you’re now seeing."

As for what was supposed to happen in the season, Zendaya doesn't go into too much depth but she does reveal that Rue had a much bleaker ending. Zendaya teases: "The ending of the season was going to be very different and then halfway through, Sam and I were like, ‘We just can’t leave Rue here. We gotta put some fucking hope in this show.’"

In other words, it sounds like the intervention scene in Episode 6 could have been the season 2 finale at one point or the season could have even ended with Rue overdosing.

Zendaya then teased that we'll get some resolution for Rue in the season finale. She says: "Episode eight is where we’ll get that sense of redemption. That you aren’t the worst thing you’ve ever done in your life. I think Rue deserves it, and I think anyone who suffers with the same thing she does deserves it."

With Euphoria season 3 now confirmed, here's hoping that things are better for Rue going forward!

