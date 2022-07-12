Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney score Emmy nominations for Euphoria

By Katie Louise Smith

Zendaya picks up FOUR Emmy nominations, while Sydney scores acting nods in two categories. Here's what they've been nominated for in 2022.

It's going to be a big night for Euphoria at the Emmys! The HBO series just picked up 16 nominations ahead of the ceremony on September 12th – and Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are leading the pack.

Sydney has scored her very first Emmy nomination for her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria season 2, while Zendaya has made history yet again as the youngest two-time lead-acting Emmy nominee, picking up second nod for her heart-wrenching portrayal of Rue Bennett.

And because she's an executive producer on Euphoria, Zendaya also picked up a second nomination thanks to the show's Outstanding Drama Series nom. On top of that, she and Labrinth picked up two nominations in the 'Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics' category for 'I’m Tired' and 'Elliot’s Song'. (That's FOUR nominations for Zendaya in 2022.)

Sydney also picked up a second nomination ahead of this year's ceremony for her role as Olivia in HBO's The White Lotus.

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney score Emmy nominations for Euphoria. Picture: HBO via Alamy

Ever since Euphoria season 2, episode 5 aired, fans have been desperate to see Zendaya pick up her second well-deserved Emmy nomination. Episode 5 is all about Rue's intervention and sees Zendaya give the performance of a lifetime.

Fans were absolutely floored by her portrayal of Rue, as she spirals into a pit of desperation, despair and devastating withdrawal. The first 15 minutes of the episode, in particular, left viewers reeling.

Zendaya was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, alongside Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets).

Zendaya's nomination as executive producer of the show also makes her the youngest woman to receive a producing nomination at the Emmys.

Sydney's absolutely perfect take on unhinged Cassie in season 2 was an immediate stand-out this season as well. From the "I've never ever been happier" scene, to the throwing up in the hot tub scene, to the unforgettable fight between her and Alexa Demie's Maddy... Sydney's performance was incredible.

And Sydney was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. She's up against a stacked group that includes Succession's Sarah Snook and J. Smith Cameron, Julia Garner (Ozark), Squid Game's HoYeon Jung, Patricia Arquette (Severance), Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) and Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul).

Sydney's other category (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) includes her White Lotus co-stars Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell and Alexandra Daddario, as well as Dopesick's Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham.

Euphoria picked up 16 Emmy nominations. Both Colman Domingo (Ali) and Martha Kelly (Laurie) scored nominations of their own in the Outstanding Guest Actor categories.

Euphoria was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

