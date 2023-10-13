Who is the informant in The Fall of the House of Usher? Their identity revealed

As soon as The Fall of the House of Usher starts, Netflix viewers are thrown right into a murder mystery, an intense court case and the hunt for a traitorous informant who threatens to tear down the Usher empire. But who is it?

Two weeks before he sits down with CEO Roderick Usher, detective C. Auguste Dupin brings a lawsuit against Fortunato Pharmaceuticals and the Usher crime family for their wildly unethical practices and devastating contribution to the opioid crisis.

During the trial, he informs the court room that one of the "inner circle" has been acting as an informant, and that their identity will remain confidential until they are ready to share their evidence to the court.

Furious at the breach of trust, Roderick calls his entire family to dinner where Madeline issues an iron-clad NDA and forces them all to sign it. Roderick then orders his children to find out who the informant is, effectively setting them all up against each other for a $50 million cash prize.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead!

But which family member ratted the family company out to Dupin? Who is the House of Usher informant?

Dupin's accusation immediately sets the siblings against each other. Camille, in particular, sets her sights on Victorine and her surgical trials alongside her girlfriend Alessandra Ruiz. While investigating Victorine's practices, Camille ends up being brutually slaughtered.

In episode 5, after the death of all his children, Roderick asks Dupin who the informant actually was. Dupin then reveals to Roderick that there is actually no informant at all.

He made up the entire thing to create drama and conflict between the family, to make them crumble from the inside, in the hopes it would help him win his case against them.

READ MORE: Who is Verna in Fall of the House of Usher? Her real identity explained

When he comes clean to Roderick, Roderick is impressed by the play from the always ethical detective with strong principles. But Roderick then turns the tables on Dupin and blames him for the sudden deaths of his children, saying if it wasn't for his lie, they'd all still be alive today.

Roderick then experiences another terrifying vision of one of his dead children and comes clean: None of the children died as a result of Dupin's lie, eliminating any guilt that Dupin might have had about the accusation.

The real reason for their deaths is explained in full in the final episode, when Roderick and Madeline's history with Verna is finally revealed.

