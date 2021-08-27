24 must-watch TV shows still to come in 2021

All the must-watch TV shows released in September, October, November and December 2021.

Shall I say it? Alright, I'll say it... So far, 2021 has been an absolutely stellar year for TV.

Despite pandemic delays and production shutdowns, TV has managed to pull it out of the bag, introducing us to brilliant new mini-series (Miss you, WandaVision), reuniting us with shows we already love (Elite) and surprising us with shows we still can't stop talking about all these months later (It's A Sin).

While fans will have to sit patiently and wait until 2022 to see the return of shows like Stranger Things, Euphoria, The Umbrella Academy and Bridgerton, the rest of 2021 is still shaping up to be a huge few months for TV.

With Taylor Swift's August winding down to a close, we've still got American Horror Story and Only Murders In the Building to enjoy. But now it's time to look ahead to all the new shows, highly-anticipated series and returning faves that are absolute must-watches for September, October, November and December.

September 2021 TV releases

Money Heist season 5 (Netflix)

The Spanish crime heist series is set to come to a dramatic end when the fifth and final season drops on Netflix at the start of September. Season 5 will be split into two parts, both consisting of 5 episodes each. The second part of the final season will be released on Netflix on December 3rd.

Release date: September 3rd

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

The third instalment of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story anthology series will dive head first into the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal that rocked the White House in 1998. The all-star cast includes Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson, Clive Owen, Margot Martindale, Edie Falco, Billy Eichner and Cobie Smulders (to name a few). Feldstein, who plays White House intern Monica Lewinsky, also revealed that the real life Lewinsky consulted on "every word" and "every script page" of the series.

Release date: September 7th

Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu, Disney+ Star)

After long delays and reworkings of the series, Y: The Last Man is set to premiere in September. Based on the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, the show takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious cataclysmic event instantaneously killed every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one man, Yorick Brown and his pet monkey Ampersand.

Release date: September 13th, September 22nd on Disney+ Star

Sex Education season 3 (Netflix)

The hit Netflix series is finally almost here – and it's back to school for the students of Moordale, who have a brand new headteacher (played by Jemima Kirke) and a brand new school uniform. Season 3 will pick up a few months after the events of season 2's finale; Otis has a new love interest, Maeve still doesn't know about Otis' voicemail, Eric and Adam are together, and Jean is having a baby. Oh, and season 3 apparently opens with a massive sex montage... wouldn't expect anything less, tbh.

Release date: September 17th

Blood & Water season 2 (Netflix)

After an intense first season, the South African teen series is set to return for season two in September. Details are still under wraps, with fans waiting on the edge of their seats to see what'll happen next after Puleng (Ama Qamata) and Fikile (Khosi Ngema) both find out that they are actually sisters. What bombshell will season 2's finale leave us on this time?

Release date: September 24th

The Morning Show season 2 (Apple TV+)

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back in their prestige TV bag, ready to deliver the second season of their Apple TV series. Season two will deal with the explosive repercussions of the huge fallout of the first season and will also feature COVID-19 storylines. The 10-episode second season will see one new episode released every Friday.

Release date: September 17th

Dear White People season 4 (Netflix)

The students of Winchester University are back for one last round, as the final season drops on Netflix at the end of September. So, how will Dear White People end? Well, we know one thing's for sure: The 10-episode final season will actually be one big musical season. Elsewhere, Karamo Brown from Queer Eye is joining the cast alongside How To Get Away With Murder's Rome Flynn.

Release date: September 22nd

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

We might not be getting a new season of The Haunting Of anytime soon, but Mike Flanagan is about to quench our thirsts with his new supernatural horror series Midnight Mass. Set within a small, isolated community on Crockett Island, Midnight Mass follows the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest, whose appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events.

Release date: September 24th

American Horror Story: Double Feature – Part 2, 'Death Valley' (FX)

Towards the end of September, American Horror Story will finally enter its alien era with the second part of Double Feature. Still part of the 10th season, 'Death Valley' is set to focus on, as per the teasers, aliens and extraterrestrial life. Neal McDonough, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, Rebecca Dayan, Kaia Gerber, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman and Cody Fern will appear in this half of the season.

Release date: September TBA

Drag Race UK season 3 (BBC Three)

They're back, back, BACK AGAIN! A brand new batch of UK Huns are set to grace our screens at some point in September for the third series of the gag-worthy UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race. The cast has already been ruvealed, confirming the return of series two's Veronica Green, and the franchise's first cis-female contestant, Victoria Scone.

Release date: September TBA

October 2021 TV releases

I Know What You Did Last Summer (Prime Video)

A TV series based on the 1973 novel? Inspired by the iconic '90s horror movies? Hell YES. If you're already familiar with I Know What You Did Last Summer, you'll know all about the plot: "A group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer after a fatal car accident. As they try to piece together who’s after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves." The first four episodes will become available on release day, with the rest airing on a weekly basis.

Release date: October 15th

Succession season 3 (HBO)

At long last, the best show on TV about rich white folk arguing and telling each other to go fuck! themselves is finally returning to our miserable little screens. Succession season 3 is set to deal with the fallout of Kendall Roy's savage move at the expense of his father Logan in the season 2 finale. HBO are yet to announce exactly when in October it drops.

Release date: October TBA

Insecure season 5 (HBO)

It's the end of an era for Issa Rae and Insecure as the HBO series airs its fifth and final season in October. Following in the footsteps of season 4, there'll be more than eight episodes this season, giving the characters more time to wrap up their relationships and stories (Issa and Nathan!? Issa and Lawrence!? Molly?!), and giving us more time to soak it all up and say goodbye.

Release date: October TBA

November 2021 TV releases

Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

Ready for the return of Dexter? Of course you are. Almost ten years after the original series' finale, Dexter Morgan has now moved to the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. He's hiding his real identity under the name of Jim Lindsay, a local shopkeeper, and has developed a relationship with Angela Bishop, the town's chief of police. A string of incidents around Iron Lake causes Dexter to fear that his serial killer urges will resurface once again.

Release date: November 7th

Hawkeye (Disney+)

The show may be named for Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton, but Hawkeye's main mission is to introduce Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) into the MCU and train her to take over the mantle. Hawkeye also stars Florence Pugh, who will return for her second outing as Yelena Belova. At the end of Black Widow, Yelena was tasked by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (that's Val, to you and me) to kill Barton and avenge Natasha's Endgame death. Will she go through with it?

Release date: November 24th

Gossip Girl - the remaining six episodes (HBO Max)

Greetings Upper East Siders, just when you thought you'd seen the last of Constance Billard and St Jude's finest, HBO Max have confirmed that the remaining six episodes of the first season of Gossip Girl will air at some point in November. There's no set date just yet – but set your notifications on so you don't miss a single blast. See you there. Xoxo.

Release date: November TBA

December 2021 TV releases

The Witcher season 2 (Netflix)

Get ready for another eight episodes of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. The second season of the Netflix series is set to be released in mid-December, with the season 2 premiere episode will adapt the Andrzej Sapkowski short story 'A Grain of Truth'.

Release date: December 17th

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)

A little something from the galaxy to tide you over until The Mandalorian season 3? Oh, go on then. Spinning off from the popular Baby Yoda Show (I know the Child's name is Grogu, I just simply choose to ignore it x), The Book of Boba Fett will focus on Boba Fett (Temeura Morrison) and partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). More details will no doubt be revealed nearer the release.

Release date: December TBA

2021 TV releases without release dates

You season 3 (Netflix)

Confirmed: Joe Goldberg will be back before the end of the year. Season 3 of the Netflix series will pick up with Joe and Love Quinn as they begin their new life together in the suburbs with their baby daughter. It's a whole new location for the couple, brand new characters who may or may not have ulterior motives, and one intriguing new neighbour that piques Joe's interest.

Release date: TBA

On My Block season 4 (Netflix)

It's one last series for On My Block as the final episodes of the show are set to be released on Netflix at some point in 2021. Season 4 will (hopefully) dive head first into answering all the questions we had left over at the end of season 3. What happened in those two years between Monse leaving for boarding school and Cesar becoming the leader of the Santos? And why aren't Ruby and Jasmine friends with Jamal anymore?

Release date: TBA

Selling Sunset season 4 (Netflix)

It's not long now until we return to The Oppenheim Group to find out what our favourite TV real estate icons have been doing over the past year. Christine had a baby, Chrishell is now dating Jason, Mary and Romain are still going strong... And here's hoping season 4 answers the one question we're all dying to know the answer to: HAS DAVINA SOLD THE $75 MILLION COMPOUND YET?

Release date: TBA

Bling Empire (Netflix)

After storming the Netflix charts in 2020, the glamorously rich Bling Empire cast are set to return for more expensive outings – and penis pump shenanigans at Anna's mansion, probably. Most of the cast will be returning for season 2, with the exception of Cherie and Jessey who recently quit the show to focus on their own lives and businesses.

Release date: TBA

Big Mouth season 5 (Netflix)

Netflix usually releases new seasons of Big Mouth towards the end of the year so stay tuned for more updates about when the animated series will return to our screens. Expect another 10 episodes to drop on the streaming service in the coming months.

Release date: TBA

The Wilds season 2 (Prime Video)

After pandemic delays, filming on The Wilds season 2 is officially underway and could possibly return at the end of 2021 (although that's not confirmed just yet). The big plot twist at the end of season 1 teases exactly what's ahead in season 2. With Leah now in the know about what's going on, and in the know about the group of boys currently on the island, what will happen next? We'll no doubt see how the boys attempt to work together to survive what the island throws at them, but will they come face to face with the girls?

Release date: TBA