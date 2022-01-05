Every single time Andrew Garfield lied about being in Spider-Man: No Way Home

I think we can all agree that Andrew Garfield is The Moment.

This year, the actor will probably earn himself another Oscar nomination in 2022 for his incredible turn as composer Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick... Boom!, but the role he should actually be getting a nomination for this year?

The role of 'Man Desperately Trying To Convince World That He's Absolutely, Categorically, Definitely NOT Returning As Peter Parker In Spider-Man: No Way Home', a character who he so brilliantly portrayed in every single one of his interviews over the past 12 months.

By now, you'll probably know that Andrew does, in fact, reprise his role as The Amazing Spider-Man's Peter Parker in Tom Holland's third solo MCU outing. (If not, sorry for the spoiler.)

Andrew signed on to the movie in December 2020, which means he has been fighting for his life on every chat show and in every press junket for a whole year, every time someone asked him whether or not he was in the film. Thankfully for us, Andrew's performance of a lifetime paid off.

Here's all the major moments where Andrew denied, lied just a little bit and attempted to shut down the Spider-Man rumours in interviews over the past year.

Every time Andrew Garfield lied about being in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Picture: The Tonight Show via YouTube, Getty Images, Happy Sad Confused podcast via @joshhorowitz

Josh Horowitz's Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, May 2021

Waaaay back in May, Andrew spoke to host Josh Horowitz and denied the hell out of the whole thing. "Dude, it's fucking hilarious to me," he said. "I do have this Twitter account and I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it's people freaking out about a thing, and I'm just like, 'Guys! Guys, guys, guys! Like, I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and be like, 'I recommend that you chill!'"

Towards the end of the clip, Andrew confirms: "I did not get a call!" But you did get an email, though. Right?

Andrew Garfield is ready to talk about those rumors about his return as Spider-Man. You might be surprised to see what he has to say. Watch the full interview on the brand new #happysadconfused patreon! https://t.co/e84Wokl1SQ pic.twitter.com/Civpe3Am5p — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 4, 2021

Access Hollywood and ET Online, May 2021

While speaking to Access Hollywood about his movie Mainstream, Andrew addressed the rumours, calling the whole thing a "really cool idea". But he then went on to say: "It's not something that I have been asked about or anything like that but you know, never say never!"

At the same junket, Andrew told Entertainment Tonight that he feels like he's "in a game of werewolf. I'm not the werewolf. I promise you guys, I'm not the werewolf!" Reader, he was in fact the werewolf.

Newsweek, September 2021

With only a few months until the release of No Way Home, Andrew doubled down on denying that he appears in the movie. He told Newsweek: "I do know what's going on and I'm afraid it's going to be very disappointing for people. But what can I do?!" King of lowering everyone's expectations.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, September 2021

At this point in the game, we'd all seen the leaked video and images of Andrew in his Spidey Suit against the blue screen. The jig was up. But not on Andrew Thee Garfield's watch!

In perhaps his most unconvincing, yet equally as impressive performance, Andrew first acted like he hadn't seen the photo, but then held his hands up and confessed that he had seen it and that it was Photoshopped. Show of hands, who believed him? None. Thought so.

Extra, November 2021

Andrew's reaction when host Rachel Lindsay revealed that Tom Holland had almost ruined his year-long performance? The high-pitched "wait, what?!" Cinema!

The TODAY Show, November 2021

Host Hoda Kotb did the Lord's work and flat out asked Andrew to "go ahead and confirm" the rumours to end it once and for all. But he swiftly replied, "You guys are good at your job but I'm better at mine," before saying that he was NOT (!!) in it.

GQ's Actually Me, November 2021

It was at this point where Andrew Garfield had simply ~given up~. Reading a YouTube comment mentioning the leaked video of him from the set of No Way Home, Andrew replied: "Listen at this point... I'm done. We'll all find out when the movie comes out, and we'll either be very disappointed or we'll either be very happy. I'm sorry in advance."

Wired's Autocomplete Interview, December 2021

A week before No Way Home's release date and Andrew Garfield turns out one last iconic performance. A passionate cry of "I'm not!" with a "for crying out loud!" thrown in for emphasis, finished off with a deflection about how he's excited to see the movie anyway. Tens across the board.

Aaaaaaand scene. The Academy Award goes to...

