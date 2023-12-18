Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk rank Christmas dinner food | The Group Chat

Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk Rank Christmas Dinner Food | The Group Chat

By Woodrow Whyte

Cora's never eaten stuffing before?!

Your Christmas or Mine 2 stars Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk reveal their favourite Christmas foods, who would be there dream dinner party guests while interviewing each other on 'The Group Chat'.

Your Christmas or Mine 2 is available to stream on Prime Video now.