Here's 11 lesbian movies to watch on Netflix

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's your definitive guide to the best lesbian movies on Netflix.

It's Pride Month, which means now more than ever we're all looking for LGBTQ+ movies to binge-watch.

Lesbians and bisexuals are often left out of the film discourse but thanks to groundbreaking shows like The L Word paving the way, we're seeing more lesbian relationships represented in film and television.

Whether it's lesbian romances, queer protagonists, action heroes or lesbians just generally living their damn lives we truly love to see it. Alas, the industry still has a loooong way to go, but the more lesbian-focused movies we stream the more the movie industry will give the people what they deserve.

So, are you ready to see some lesbian-centric stories?! If your answer is yes, we've rounded up the best lesbian movies on Netflix.

The best lesbian movies on Netflix

The best lesbian movies on Netflix. Picture: Serendipity Point Films, Netflix

1) Below Her Mouth

Set over three days, Below Her Mouth follows Jasmine – a successful fashion editor living with her fiancé in Toronto – and Dallas, a female roofer recently out of a relationship. On a Friday night the two meet and sparks soon fly. The two become romantically involved and Jasmine tries to keep their tryst under wraps.

2) A New York Christmas Wedding

Christmas in New York featuring a guardian angel AND a queer love story? SOLD. This movie shows a bride-to-be what her what life would've been like if she ended up with her childhood best friend. But don't be put off because it's a Christmas movie. A New York Christmas Wedding can be enjoyed at any time of the year.

3) So My Grandma's a Lesbian!

In this Spanish movie, two women in their 70s reveal their plans to get married, shocking their families. Cue the comedy and chaos.

4) A Secret Love

This documentary follows Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, who ran a successful interior decorating business together, all while keeping their lesbian relationship secret from their families for almost 70 years.

5) The Half of It

This movie follows social outcast Ellie Chu, who agrees to ghostwrite a jock's love letter to a girl who Ellie actually has a crush on.

6) Duck Butter

This 2018 movie centres on two women who meet at a bar and have an intense romance within just 24 hours.

7) The Feels

Picture the scene: A wild wine country bachelorette party weekend for two brides-to-be (Constance Wu and Angela Trimbur). What on earth could go wrong? As you can imagine, chaos and drama ensue. You'll be hooked.

8) Unfreedom

Unfreedom centres on the story of a Muslim fundamentalist in New York who kidnaps a liberal Muslim scholar with an intent to kill them, while a closeted lesbian in New Delhi kidnaps her bisexual lover so they can finally be together.

9) A Perfect Ending

Paris (Jessica Clark) is a young, high-priced escort and Rebecca (Barbara Niven) is a wealthy, middle-aged woman stuck in a loveless marriage. Their worlds couldn't be further apart, however, when Rebecca's best friends suggest she visits a female escort to give her her first orgasm, Rebecca finally experiences true happiness and satisfaction.

10) Tig

This emotional 2015 documentary film is about standup comedian Tig Notaro's battles with breast cancer and her attempts to have children with her fiancée Stephanie Allynne.

11) Good Kisser

Jenna and Kate decide to spice up their two-year relationship and invite a stranger into their bed. Things soon heat up, and not in the way they'd hoped, exposing the numerous problems with their relationship.