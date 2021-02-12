10 Valentine's Day movies on Netflix that'll give you the feels

By Jazmin Duribe

Whether you're single, coupled up, or it's a little bit complicated, here's 10 of the best Valentine's Day movies on Netflix.

Valentine's Day is almost here, which means love is officially in the air. Of course, Valentine's Day 2021 is a little different. Depending on where you are, coronavirus is keeping a lot of us in our homes, which means no romantic meals at our favourite restaurants, no surprise trips abroad and definitely no night's out to the club with our friends. Sad.

But there's one constant source of entertainment that has remained throughout the pandemic: Netflix. Yes, the streaming service has become our everything over this past year. So, what better way to spend the official day of love than with our one true love, Netflix.

Whether you're planning on having a cosy night in with your significant other, staying in with your friends and a bottle or wine, or spending it alone with a tub of Ben & Jerry's, there's a movie on Netflix ready for your viewing pleasure. Here's some of the best there is to offer.

READ MORE: To All The Boys 3 soundtrack: All the songs in Always and Forever

10 Valentine's Day movies on Netflix that'll give you the feels. Picture: Netflix

1) To All the Boys I've Love Before

If you really want to ~ feel ~ things then look no further than the To All the Boys franchise. Everyone is obsessed with the love story between Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), and the movies have a cult following. Luckily, there's three films to binge so you're in for a long night.

2) Someone Great

Ok, so this could be considered a break-up movie but it's still perfect V-Day viewing. Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) spirals into depression after she lands her dream job across the country and her boyfriend of nine years breaks up with her. This one is probably best reserved for you to watch with friends. Be warned, you'll also need tissues.

3) The Kissing Booth

If you're obsessed with To All the Boys then you'll fall in love with The Kissing Booth too. It's a cute tale about a budding young romance and it stars Jacob Elordi. Thankfully, there's two Kissing Booth movies for you to binge and a third on the way.

4) Always Be My Maybe

Always Be My Maybe sees two former friends fall for each other after 15 years apart. It's got the laughs, it's got the romance and it has Keanu Reeves. Really, what more do you need from a movie?

5) 50 First Dates

50 First Dates is an absolute classic. a marine veterinarian (Adam Sandler) falls in love with woman who has short-term memory loss (Drew Barrymore) and decides to win her over each day. Most of the film was shot in Oahu, Hawaii, so it'll provide some much-needed escapism.

6) The Lovebirds

Jibran and Leilani are in a long term relationship but things are becoming a little stale, that's until they somehow find themselves in an elaborate murder plot and chaos ensues.

7) When We First Met

Ever been friend zoned? Yep, you'll feel this one in your core. Noah travels back in time to win the heart of his best friend Avery but things don't quite go to plan…

8) A Cinderella Story

There's nothing like a classic and Hilary Duff's modern Cinderella is a must-watch to uplift your spirits on V-Day.

9) Easy A

Easy A might not be your traditional Valentine's Day watch but it's definitely something fun for the girls. Olive (Emma Stone) decides to tell a little lie about losing her virginity which quickly spreads around campus.

10) Remember Me

You really can't spell V-Day without Robert Pattinson and Remember Me is perfect. Troubled Tyler (Robert) finally meets the girl of his dreams who understands him completely. But things end horribly. It's a tear-jerker for sure.