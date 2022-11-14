Wakanda Forever's Letitia Wright and Dominique Thorne take on The Most Impossible Black Panther Quiz

By Katie Louise Smith

How well do Letitita Wright and Dominique Thorne remember Black Panther?

It's time... Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here – and if you've already had a chance to see it, you'll know exactly how incredible the whole thing is.

In celebration of the movie's release, PopBuzz's host with the most – and Marvel superfan! – Yshee Black sat down with Letitia Wright (a.k.a. thee Princess Shuri) and Dominique Thorne (a.k.a. Ironheart herself, Riri Williams), and threw it aaaall the way back to 2018 to challenge the stars to the Most Impossible Black Panther quiz.

And of course, it wouldn't be a Marvel Most Impossible Quiz if we didn't wheel out the infamous 60 Second Challenge. How many MCU movies can Letitia and Dominique name in 60 seconds? Can they beat Iman Vellani's impressive solo score?

Hit play on the video at the top of this page, or head over to PopBuzz's YouTube channel or Global Player to watch the full interview.

