Is Bling Empire real? Here's what the cast have said about those "scripted" rumours

29 January 2021, 11:30

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Is Bling Empire actually real? Fans have been speculating if the Netflix show is scripted…

Bling Empire swooped in to save 2021 and fill the hole in our hearts left by Selling Sunset. The Netflix reality series has provided us all with some much-needed escapism during lockdown, following the lives of an insanely rich Asian friendship group based in Los Angeles.

Obviously the show is overflowing with drama. Whether it was Kim Lee's dramatic hunt for her biological father or a penis pump being thrown at a window, the Bling Empire cast have provided a series of jaw-dropping moments. It's no wonder that people have speculated if, like many other reality shows, the drama has all been the work of producers. Well, here's your answer…

READ MORE: Bling Empire cast: Where are they now?

Is Bling Empire real?
Is Bling Empire real? Picture: Netflix

Is Bling Empire scripted?

Bling Empire is 100% real, according to Kevin Kreider, who stars on the show. We see genuine friendships that were formed long before the series was created, with Kane Lim being one of the first people Kevin met after moving to LA. Kane has also known Kelly Mi Li years prior to the show too.

In an interview with E! News, Kevin shut down speculation that the show is scripted. He said: "To me, it's 100 percent [real]. I know for what I went through, that was so real. I even talked to the producers, and I said, 'Does this happen often in reality?' They said they pray for stuff like this because it's gold. It's real." Kevin also highlighted that production was "documenting real-life stuff".

Here&squot;s what the cast have said about those "scripted" rumours
Here's what the cast have said about those "scripted" rumours. Picture: Netflix

Kevin's statement was echoed by Executive Producer Jeff Jenkins and showrunner Brandon Panaligan in an interview with Oprah Mag.

Speaking about THAT sex toy scene at Anna's house, Jeff said: "It was 1000% real and unexpected and insane, absolutely insane. If viewers laugh as hard as Brandon and I laughed when that took place, then mission accomplished."

