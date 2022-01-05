12 Disney and Nickelodeon stars who are turning 30 in 2022

By Sam Prance

From Selena Gomez to Miley Cyrus, multiple Disney and Nickelodeon icons are entering their 30s this year.

2022 is officially in full swing and a lot of our favourite Disney and Nickelodeon stars are turning 30 over the next 12 months.

It's no secret that many of us were raised on Disney and Nickelodeon. From Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place to True Jackson, VP and Victorious, it's impossible to imagine our childhoods without those iconic shows. What you may not realise, though, is that many of the actors in those series are going to enter their 30s this year.

With that in mind, here's an extensive list of some of the biggest Disney and Nickelodeon stars who are turning 30 in 2022.

12 Disney and Nickelodeon stars turning 30 in 2022. Picture: Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett, DISNEY CHANNEL via Alamy, Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Image

1) Selena Gomez

Birthday: July 22nd

We all fell in love with Selena Gomez in Wizards of Waverly Place and she's remained in our lives ever since. From critically acclaimed TV shows like Only Murders in the Building to chart-topping singles like 'Lose You to Love Me', Selena Gomez has gone from strength to strength since her Alex Russo days.

How old is Selena Gomez? Picture: Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel via Getty Images, @selenagomez via Instagram

2) Miley Cyrus

Birthday: November 3rd

Yes. Hannah Montana is turning 30. Miley Cyrus was essentially the face of the Disney Channel growing up. Since moving on from Hannah, Miley has dominated the charts with hit after hit after hit and tried out every genre. Her 2020 LP, Plastic Hearts, is arguably her best yet.

How old is Miley Cyrus? Picture: DISNEY CHANNEL / Album via Alamy, RCA Records

3) Demi Lovato

Birthday: August 20th

You heard that correctly. Selena, Miley and Demi are all entering their 30s this year. Demi Lovato stole our hearts as Mitchie in Camp Rock and has since blessed us with anthems like 'Skyscraper', 'Cool for the Summer' and 'Sorry Not Sorry'. Last year, they released their most personal record to date: Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over.

How old is Demi Lovato? Picture: WALT DISNEY TELEVISION / Album via Alamy, Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

4) Cole Sprouse

Birthday: August 4th

The man behind Cody Martin is about to become 30. Since appearing in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck, Cole Sprouse has become a teen heartthrob. He plays Jughead Jones in the hit series Riverdale and has also starred in the romantic drama Five Feet Apart.

How old is Cole Sprouse? Picture: Craig Sjobin / © Disney via Alamy, Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for InStyle

5) Dylan Sprouse

Birthday: August 4th

Just like his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse is turning 30 this year. Dylan has acted in many shows and movies since he played Zack Martin in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck. Most notably, Dylan starred as Trevor in After We Collided in 2020.

How old is Dylan Sprouse? Picture: Craig Sjodin / © Disney Channel via Alamy, SGP/Sipa USA via Alamy

6) Bridgit Mendler

Birthday: December 18th

Bridgit Mendler is best known for playing Teddy in Good Luck Charlie and Olivia in Lemonade Mouth. She also gave us the iconic Billboard Hot 100 hit 'Ready or Not' in 2020. In recent years, Bridgit has appeared in numerous series and films but she's also become a student and researcher with the MIT Media Lab.

How old is Bridgit Mendler? Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo via Alamy, @bridgitmendler via Instagram

7) Emily Osment

Birthday: March 10th

Lilly Truscott isn't so young anymore. Following her Hannah Montana days, Emily has released music and had lead roles in series including Young & Hungry and Almost Family. Emily also plays Chelsea, the main part in Netflix's 2021 sitcom Pretty Smart.

How old is Emily Osment? Picture: DISNEY CHANNEL / Album via Alamy, @emilyosment via Instagram

8) Avan Jogia

Birthday: February 9th

Victorious fans make some noise. Avan Jogia, who played Beck, is entering a new decade this year. Avan has since acted in shows including Ghost Wars and Now Apocalypse. He's also published his own book Mixed Feelings, a series of short stories and poems about multiracial identity.

How old is Avan Jogia? Picture: Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo, David Acosta/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA

9) Nick Jonas

Birthday: September 16th

The youngest Jonas Brother is about to turn the big 3-0. In the wake of Camp Rock and the Jonas series, Nick Jonas has taken over the music industry. From hits like 'Jealous' on his own to Number 1s like 'Sucker' with his brothers, Nick is one of Disney's biggest stars.

How old is Nick Jonas? Picture: WALT DISNEY TELEVISION / Album via Alamy, @nickjonas via Instagram

10) Gregg Sulkin

Birthday: May 29th

Best known for playing JJ in As the Bell Rings and Mason in Wizards of Waverly Place, Gregg Sulkin has since appeared in the likes of Faking It as Liam and Runaways as Chase. He also stars alongside Emily Osment in Netflix's Pretty Smart.

How old is Gregg Sulkin? Picture: PRPP Pacific Rim Photo Press via Alamy, Netflix

11) Jennette McCurdy

Birthday: June 26th

Jennette McCurdy is the icon behind Sam in iCarly and Sam & Cat. She's also appeared in shows like Malcolm in the Middle and True Jackson, VP. In 2021, Jennette revealed that she had retired from acting and was "ashamed" of her previous roles.

How old is Jennette McCurdy? Picture: Nickelodeon, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

12) Nathan Kress

Birthday: November 18th

Nathan Kress has consistently acted since he was a child but he became a household name after starring as Freddie in iCarly between 2007 and 2012. In 2021, Nathan returned as Freddie in the popular iCarly reboot.

How old is Nathan Kress? Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo, @nathankress via Instagram

