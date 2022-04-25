23 Heartstopper memes that'll make you wanna rewatch the whole thing

By Katie Louise Smith

Nick having a bisexual awakening thanks to Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom in Pirates of the Caribbean? Iconic.

If you haven't watched Heartstopper on Netflix yet, then where the hell have you been?! The brand new LGBTQ+ teen series is taking the platform by storm.

Fans are absolutely losing it over the perfect casting (Joe Locke and Kit Connor are amazing!) and the perfect book-to-screen adaptation. Fans just cannot get enough of it – and the memes are just as brilliant.

From all the tweets about how cute Charlie and Nick are, to Tara and Darcy being icons, to Tao and Elle stealing out hearts and to Isaac being an absolute legend... Here's all the best memes and reactions to Netflix's Heartstopper.

All the best Heartstopper memes. Picture: Netflix

Nick and Charlie are – and I cannot stress this enough – everything to me.

Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom. A bisexual awakening for the ages.

the most real thing ever been put in a show #heartstopper pic.twitter.com/fqSKILc1bI — best of pirates of the caribbean (@bestofpotc) April 22, 2022

Charlie and Nick: "Hi." Me: 😭

me every time nick & charlie greet each other in episode 1 of #Heartstopper : pic.twitter.com/jElKvbJroW — in my burnout era (@freshfunkyfag) April 22, 2022

What's funnier? "Her dog died" or Sarah Nelson's reaction?

What every Heartstopper fan's camera roll looks like right now.

Tao was right. Nick really is a human version of a Golden Retriever.

LET THE RECORDS SHOW THAT I WOULD DIE FOR TAO AND ELLE!!!

outta the way, got a new ship to yearn for pic.twitter.com/XjWeTj3C7c — Most (@Most) April 24, 2022

Olivia Colman 🤝 Sarah Nelson = Gay Rights!

This was Olivia Colman’s audition for HEARTSTOPPER https://t.co/hLenGcBiRY — Zoe Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) April 24, 2022

Can we hear a little commotion for Isaac Henderson puhLEASE?!

i love him, he is everything to me #heartstopper pic.twitter.com/Ff8nEAd7dZ — josie 🍂 (@elytrafall) April 23, 2022

if isaac henderson has a million fans, i‘m one of them. if isaac henderson has ten fans, i‘m one of them. if isaac henderson has one fan, it‘s me. if isaac henderson has zero fans, i‘m dead. if the world is against isaac i am against the world. #heartstopper #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/L2FsmzZrUF — munii🧃 (@m1nuyln) April 22, 2022

If Isaac starts a book club, I'm there.

Isaac read more books in those 8 episodes than I have in my whole entire life.

Alongside Tao's letterboxd I also need Isaac's Goodreads#Heartstopper #HeartstopperNetflix pic.twitter.com/LerXnj9DZL — sophie GO WATCH HEARTSTOPPER walters (@Jean3940) April 22, 2022

Darcy Olsson you will ALWAYS be famous!

NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT DARCY IN #HEARTSTOPPER ENOUGH!! pic.twitter.com/BOBhJYDiWp — jay (@bbqduos) April 23, 2022

Tara and Darcy stans let me hear you SCREAMMMMMMM!

BREAKING NEWS: Iconic couple are iconic.

have i already mentioned that tara and darcy are my favorite people ever #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/stR0VHf2En — L 🍂 (@taowille) April 22, 2022

Imogen "Ally" Heaney.

Tao slapping Harry with his beanie. 10/10. Chef's kiss.

// heartstopper spoilers



me when tao was beating up harry in s1e7 pic.twitter.com/FMuZuv1y5x — athena 🍂 HS SPOILERS (@actualtwt) April 22, 2022

It's always "ily" and never "mliwbbimy".

can Not get nick’s speech out of my head pic.twitter.com/rVPBwHN9Mm — milfs🍂heartstopper spoilers (@Ioverspring) April 24, 2022

Not a meme, just wanted to look at pics of Nellie for a sec x

Can we just take a moment to appreciate ✨Nellie✨#Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/K4EN2HWCj4 — $𝒀𝒖𝒖𝒓𝒊♡¹²⁽⁷⁾🍂 (@YuuriBorahae) April 22, 2022

Give me the Paris trip nowwwwwwww.

finished what the hell am i supposed to do now #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/eG0fFwu912 — soph 🍂 heartstopper spoilers (@joeyypotter) April 22, 2022

I'm ready for season 2, but I'm also NOT ready for season 2...

wait i had ti do this before i slept LOL#Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/9RCxPu9qkQ — adrian 🍂 | 20 👾 | (@crankyadrian) April 22, 2022

Netflix, don't leave Grandma like this...

not letting my grandma out until we get #heartstopper season 2 pic.twitter.com/QxysObcjHF — chiara 🍁☂️🌻•🍂 (@lan4zhui) April 22, 2022

BRB, going ✈ rewatch!

how do i delete my memory so i can watch heartstopper for the first time again pic.twitter.com/X2arJePha6 — ًshola 🍂 heartstopper spoilers (@willesimaug) April 23, 2022

