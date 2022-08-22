House of the Dragon cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Game of Thrones Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

To celebrate the release of House of the Dragon, PopBuzz invited the cast to take part in the Most Impossible ‘Game of Thrones’ quiz.

Remember that terrible ending to the final season Game of Thrones? Yes, I’ve been trying to wipe it from my memory, too. But thankfully GoT’s little sister, the new prequel, House of the Dragon, is here to scrub our collective memories and give us a new reason to fall in love with the franchise all over again. Everybody say thank you, HBO!

The Targaryen centric series takes place 172 years before our beloved Daenerys and the events of Game of Thrones, and follows as the heirs and family members fight, double-cross, scheme, plot and murder their way to the Iron Throne. (It's pretty much been described as "Succession with dragons".)

The first episode dropped last night and the reviews have been great, and the memes have been even better. So, to celebrate the release of House of the Dragon, we invited the cast of the show to take part in the 'Most Impossible Game of Thrones Quiz'.

House of the Dragon cast vs The Most Impossible Game of Thrones quizG. Picture: PopBuzz

Taking part in the quiz we have Milly Alcock (younger Rhaenyra Targaryen), Emma D’Arcy (older Rhaenyra Targaryen), Emily Carey (younger Alicent Hightower), Olivia Cooke (older Alicent Hightower), Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen), and Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon).

How well do the cast actually remember the original series? Well, there’s only one way to find out. Hit the play button on the video at the top of this page or head over to Global Player.