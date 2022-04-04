Idris Elba reveals hilarious alternative voice for Knuckles in Sonic 2 | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

Justice for Squeaky Knuckles

Listen to this article Loading audio...

To celebrate the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, we caught up with Knuckles aka Idris Elba to find out how he came up with Knuckles' iconic voice, why he wants to do a Minecraft movie, and which accents he finds the hardest to do.

Hit play on the video at the top to watch the full interview.

WATCH: Jim Carrey rates his top five Jim Carrey movies