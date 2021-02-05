21 tweets for anyone who can't stop thinking about Colin from It’s a Sin

By Sam Prance

Callum Scott Howells has stolen viewers' hearts with his performance as Colin in It's a Sin.

All of the main characters in It's a Sin are brilliant but it's safe to say that everyone who's seen it has fallen in love with Colin.

If you've been anywhere near social media lately you will have seen thousands of people praising It's a Sin. The five-episode drama tells the hilarious, heartwarming and heartbreaking stories of a group of five friends, Ritchie, Roscoe, Colin, Ash and Jill, affected by the AIDS crisis in the 1980s in Britain. The series is so popular that it's broken multiple viewing records

One of the best things about the show is that each character is so fully-formed that it feels like you've known them for years. And it's Colin in particular, and Callum Scott Howells's incredible performance as him, that's leaving viewers speechless.

WARNING: IT'S A SIN SPOILERS BELOW

It’s a Sin: Colin and Callum Scott Howells appreciation post. Picture: Channel 4

Colin is a sweet, hard-working Welsh boy who moves to London to work at a Saville Row tailor. He has the kind of smile and energy that makes him impossible to dislike. At first, he appears to be a fish out of water in the city, but he soon meets Jill, Ritchie, Roscoe and Ash, and, while he is more reserved and naïve than they are, they welcome him into their circle.

As the show unfolds, we see how Colin's cheerful and trusting character positively affects those around him. He becomes a vital part of the Pink Palace and he grows more confident thanks in part to how much his friends love and support him. It's beautiful to see how the group's kindness and love for one another helps each character blossom and shine.

No one can shield Colin, or any of the characters, from the prejudices of the time though. Colin is abruptly fired from his job, after his predatory boss notices him researching the AIDS crisis. Colin then gets a job at a copy shop but, soon after, he's found convulsing on the shop floor. Later we learn that it's a result of dementia caused by AIDS.

At the end of episode 3, Colin dies and it's so soul-destroying to watch that it's left people thinking about it days after they watched the episode. Ultimately though, people are taking the time to celebrate what a wonderful character Colin is. With that in mind, here are just a few of the best tweets about Colin so far.

1) I think we ALL feel this way.

not to be dramatic but I would die for Colin in it’s a sin — common tart (@katierpacker) January 29, 2021

2) I agree.

3) Give Callum Scott Howells all of the awards!

“It’s A Sin” doesn’t disappoint: it’s touching, unexpected and beautiful. Fine work as per usual from @russelldavies63. And @callumshowells’s Colin is one of the purest things to grace TV in a long time. pic.twitter.com/BL1de6zz6w — Nacho Carretero Molero (@carreteromolero) January 27, 2021

4) 11/10 would watch Colin smiling on loop for eternity.

One of the loveliest touches in #ItsASin was that they showed Colin being happy at his new job. — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) January 29, 2021

5) We must protect Colin at all costs.

6) And I oop.

Mum turned to me last night after we’d finished an episode of #ItsASin and said “why can’t you get a nice boyfriend like Colin?” ...it’s not for want of fucking trying love xx — jacques (@flamencolambada) January 24, 2021

7) No lies were told.

I’ve never wanted to jump into my tv and hug someone more than Colin #ItsASin pic.twitter.com/jc8ldA1RJy — Gem✨ (@gemma_appleford) January 27, 2021

8) Already one of the all-time TV greats.

Who's your favourite character in a TV series, and why is it Colin? #ItsASin @callumshowells pic.twitter.com/JvDBFwt8hQ — Suraj Gregory-Kumar (@suji007) January 30, 2021

9) Colin ended cynicism.

I wonder if the main reason we all love It's A Sin's Colin is that he's just so NICE and uncynical, and we here in 2021 have tended to look down on that despite the fact we still very much need the Colins of the world — Krystina Nellis (@krystinanellis) January 31, 2021

10) The musical theatre kids will understand.

The best way to describe Colin from It's A Sin is to say he has BIG "Somewhere That's Green" energy. — Sundi (@JohMyWord) February 1, 2021

11) Still thinking about Callum's delivery of this line.

How can anyone’s heart fail to break in to small pieces when Colin says ‘I love it here’ 💔 #ItsASin pic.twitter.com/RhZVIFN3JE — David Nash (@Davidnash71) January 29, 2021

12) My heart.

Colin saying ‘I love it here, I really love it here’ #ItsASin pic.twitter.com/stz0w0bNmC — Leyla 🏳️‍🌈🐾 (@Leyla_Years_Ed) January 29, 2021

13) Like mother, like son.

‘Well I think that’s nice’.



A few kind words from Eileen to her son Colin opens up a whole world of love and acceptance. #ItsASin



❤️ pic.twitter.com/wB1PJtktSY — Damian Barr (@Damian_Barr) January 29, 2021

14) Please.

Please don't let anything happen to Colin, it would break my heart. 💔#ItsASin — Lucy Gee (@LucyGee4) January 29, 2021

15) Episode 3 did break our hearts.

Just finished ep3 of #ItsASin and I don’t think I can continue . @callumshowells you broke me. Incredible performance . pic.twitter.com/1F7ECux5TZ — Geraint Rhys Edwards (@geraint_rhys) January 25, 2021

16) Bring him back!

Watching #itsasin

Me: I bloody love Colin, he's my favourite. What an adorable character.

Episode 3: pic.twitter.com/AUSk3wfo83 — Daisy Bennett (@DaisyAmeliaBee) January 28, 2021

17) Every. Single. Day.

I think about Colin from #ItsASin everyday pic.twitter.com/HcOALRih7z — Kim Sheehan (@Kimlovesfilms) February 1, 2021

18) Callum is just as wonderful in real life too.

Colin from #ItsASin trying his best to perform Break Up Bye Bye by The Cock Destroyers. (My heart! 🥺♥️) pic.twitter.com/zT5l7XQ3jB — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ 👑 ✨ (@JackDMurphy) January 29, 2021

19) And he sings!

20) A star is born.

Can we talk about Colin for a sec? #ItsASin pic.twitter.com/CtkwKC6w1R — Spencer 🏳️‍🌈 (@spencooper) January 24, 2021

21) Olly sums it up best.