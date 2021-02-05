21 tweets for anyone who can't stop thinking about Colin from It’s a Sin

5 February 2021, 17:10

By Sam Prance

Callum Scott Howells has stolen viewers' hearts with his performance as Colin in It's a Sin.

All of the main characters in It's a Sin are brilliant but it's safe to say that everyone who's seen it has fallen in love with Colin.

If you've been anywhere near social media lately you will have seen thousands of people praising It's a Sin. The five-episode drama tells the hilarious, heartwarming and heartbreaking stories of a group of five friends, Ritchie, Roscoe, Colin, Ash and Jill, affected by the AIDS crisis in the 1980s in Britain. The series is so popular that it's broken multiple viewing records

One of the best things about the show is that each character is so fully-formed that it feels like you've known them for years. And it's Colin in particular, and Callum Scott Howells's incredible performance as him, that's leaving viewers speechless.

WARNING: IT'S A SIN SPOILERS BELOW

It’s a Sin: Colin and Callum Scott Howells appreciation post
It’s a Sin: Colin and Callum Scott Howells appreciation post. Picture: Channel 4

Colin is a sweet, hard-working Welsh boy who moves to London to work at a Saville Row tailor. He has the kind of smile and energy that makes him impossible to dislike. At first, he appears to be a fish out of water in the city, but he soon meets Jill, Ritchie, Roscoe and Ash, and, while he is more reserved and naïve than they are, they welcome him into their circle.

As the show unfolds, we see how Colin's cheerful and trusting character positively affects those around him. He becomes a vital part of the Pink Palace and he grows more confident thanks in part to how much his friends love and support him. It's beautiful to see how the group's kindness and love for one another helps each character blossom and shine.

No one can shield Colin, or any of the characters, from the prejudices of the time though. Colin is abruptly fired from his job, after his predatory boss notices him researching the AIDS crisis. Colin then gets a job at a copy shop but, soon after, he's found convulsing on the shop floor. Later we learn that it's a result of dementia caused by AIDS.

At the end of episode 3, Colin dies and it's so soul-destroying to watch that it's left people thinking about it days after they watched the episode. Ultimately though, people are taking the time to celebrate what a wonderful character Colin is. With that in mind, here are just a few of the best tweets about Colin so far.

1) I think we ALL feel this way.

2) I agree.

3) Give Callum Scott Howells all of the awards!

4) 11/10 would watch Colin smiling on loop for eternity.

5) We must protect Colin at all costs.

6) And I oop.

7) No lies were told.

8) Already one of the all-time TV greats.

9) Colin ended cynicism.

10) The musical theatre kids will understand.

11) Still thinking about Callum's delivery of this line.

12) My heart.

13) Like mother, like son.

14) Please.

15) Episode 3 did break our hearts.

16) Bring him back!

17) Every. Single. Day.

18) Callum is just as wonderful in real life too.

19) And he sings!

20) A star is born.

21) Olly sums it up best.

