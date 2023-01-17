Margot Robbie and Diego Calva pick their own interview questions | PopBuzz Meets

By Katie Louise Smith

Margot Robbie and Diego Calva's favourite movies of all time? TASTE!

Babylon is a 3-hour long, energetic, cinematic FEAST and we have not been the same since we left the movie theatre.

The Damien Chazelle-directed Hollywood epic stars Margot Robbie and Diego Calva (among others, including some guy named *checks notes* Brad? Pitt?) as two aspiring young Hollywood stars, desperate to become part of the movie making magic.

To celebrate the release of Babylon, PopBuzz sat down with the brilliant duo that is Margot and Diego (who play Nellie and Manny) to dive into some of the most pressing questions about the film, what it was like filming and their own big screen faves.

Babylon's Margot Robbie and Diego Calva pick their own interview questions. Picture: PopBuzz

From the one scene in the film that took 36 takes (!!) to finally nail, to what went down at the Babylon wrap party (it was so good no one actually remembers what happened), Margot and Diego dished on their experience as well as their personal favourite movie of all-time.

Babylon is set to be released in UK cinemas on January 20th.

Watch the full interview with Margot Robbie and Diego Calva at the top of the page.

You can also head to the PopBuzz YouTube channel or watch the whole thing on Global Player.