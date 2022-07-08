Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson try to name every Marvel film in ONE minute | PopBuzz Meets

8 July 2022, 16:16

By Katie Louise Smith

Can you beat Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson's score in this Thor quiz?

To celebrate the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, PopBuzz hopped on a Zoom call with the most iconic duo the Thor universe has ever given us: Jane Thee Foster, Natalie Portman and King Valkyrie, Tessa Thompson.

But as always, talking about a new Marvel outing without spilling a few spoilers is pretty much impossible so, we decided to test their knowledge of the MCU and all the previous Thor movies in 'The Most Impossible Marvel Quiz: Thor edition'.

And, Natalie and Tessa become the latest Marvel stars to take on the most impossible task of all: Naming every single MCU movie in one minute.

Iman Vellani, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Martin Freeman and Andy Serkis have all taken on the challenge... but how well did Natalie and Tessa do?

Watch the full PopBuzz interview with Natalie and Tessa on Global Player or YouTube.

Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson vs. 'The Most Impossible Marvel Quiz: Thor Edition'
Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson vs. 'The Most Impossible Marvel Quiz: Thor Edition'. Picture: PopBuzz

And if you want to play along with the 'Most Impossible Marvel Quiz: Thor edition', here are all the questions:

1) Who is the first character to speak in Thor?

2) In Thor: The Dark World, which London Underground station does Thor end up at?

3) In Thor: Ragnarok, how many Units does Valkyrie sell Thor for?

4) In the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, how many years does Thor say it's been since he and Jane saw each other?

And finally... As of Thor: Love and Thunder, 29 Marvel moves have been released. Can you name all of them in one minute?

Read more about Marvel here:

